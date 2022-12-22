Police need your help finding family, friends of man killed by Alexandria fire truck

Police are trying to find any family or friends of a man killed Dec. 16 after he was hit by an Alexandria Fire Department truck.

Gilmer Jaleon Lopez, 50, died in the 2500 block of Lee Street, near Fire Station Number 4, after he was hit around 11:32 p.m. by the fire truck.

Lopez lived in the 1800 block of Turner Street. And while it's normal for officials to wait until the deceased's next of kin is notified of a death before releasing the victim's identity, police still are working to find Lopez's family.

The investigation is continuing, and police are asking the public for help in finding any of Lopez's family or friends.

Anyone with information about the incident or about Lopez is asked to call the department's Traffic Division at 318-441-6408 or Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

