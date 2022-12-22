Gilland T. DeMoss, better known as, Terry was born on April 11, 1955 in Ripley, Tennessee to William Nathan and Blondell DeMoss. Gilland left home in 1974 after graduating from Haywood High and joined the Army where he spent 23 years until he retired. He later went on to work with the Department of Defense for 20 years and then retired from there. Gilland was united in Holy Matrimony to Maxine Capers and they were happily married for 46 years. To this union 3 children were born; Twainna Mack, Tamika Williams and Gilland T. DeMoss, Jr.

RIPLEY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO