Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
The Warming Shelter opens in Wilmington ahead of freezing temps

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An emergency shelter in Wilmington opened its doors ahead of the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend. Volunteers worked for days to open its doors by 5:30 Friday evening to welcome anyone in need of a warm place to stay. Rev. Meg McBride helped organize...
Judgment aims to clean up crime hotspots in this Brunswick County community

Law enforcement officials say residents in the Quarters community in Longwood have been living in fear for years. But a recent court order could change that. Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against several properties on Carlon Road in Longwood, an unincorporated area of Brunswick County.
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Did you take a great picture or have an awesome video? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!. You also can...
Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire responded to a call at the Oceanway Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming through the roof and then determined there was a fire in the bathroom of the home. A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire.
Families welcome back Marines to Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time for Christmas, 90 Marines returned home to Camp Lejuene Wednesday after serving their country. Members of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division came home after supporting Continuing Promise 2022. They helped set up medical treatment sites, provided security and screening assistance alongside the Haitian National […]
Police release name of pedestrian hit, killed by EMS vehicle

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pedestrian who died after being struck by an EMS vehicle earlier this week has been identified. The Wilmington Police Department says 30-year-old Michael A. Rakes of Wilmington was the person killed in the deadly accident on Carolina Beach Road. According to a news release,...
