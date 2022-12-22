Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
WECT
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road. In...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs
CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
YAHOO!
How this chef-turned-executive has kept a Wilmington coffee chain evolving for 25 years
When Steve Schnitzler and his family had arrived in Wilmington via New Jersey, and culinary school, he worked at local restaurants like Eddy Romanelli’s before eventually landing at Front Street Brewery. He was the executive chef tasked with helping open the area's first brewpub in 1995. “It took so...
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Warming Shelter opens in Wilmington ahead of freezing temps
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An emergency shelter in Wilmington opened its doors ahead of the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend. Volunteers worked for days to open its doors by 5:30 Friday evening to welcome anyone in need of a warm place to stay. Rev. Meg McBride helped organize...
WECT
Road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders are on the scene of a crash on Lincoln Road in Leland. the intersection of Lily Pond Court and Lincoln Road was closed early Friday evening but is now reopened. A Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy on the scene told WECT the crash involved a...
YAHOO!
Judgment aims to clean up crime hotspots in this Brunswick County community
Law enforcement officials say residents in the Quarters community in Longwood have been living in fear for years. But a recent court order could change that. Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against several properties on Carlon Road in Longwood, an unincorporated area of Brunswick County.
WECT
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Did you take a great picture or have an awesome video? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!. You also can...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
triad-city-beat.com
Jody Greene’s racist comments cost Columbus County Sheriff’s Office military equipment
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 21. Story by Kelan Lyons. The Department of Public Safety has suspended the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department from participating in a program that allows law enforcement agencies to acquire surplus military equipment. The suspension is the latest development...
WECT
Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire responded to a call at the Oceanway Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming through the roof and then determined there was a fire in the bathroom of the home. A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County resident helps remember those lost to drug overdoses
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — An epidemic that was taken the lives of many, drug overdose and addiction related deaths have risen over the past few years. Lisa Smith, a member of Moms Against Drugs (M.A.D) says this Christmas tree in Southport has special meaning to those who want to remember loved ones.
Families welcome back Marines to Camp Lejeune
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time for Christmas, 90 Marines returned home to Camp Lejuene Wednesday after serving their country. Members of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division came home after supporting Continuing Promise 2022. They helped set up medical treatment sites, provided security and screening assistance alongside the Haitian National […]
WECT
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. “I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said. Rakes, just 30-years-old, later...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of pedestrian hit, killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pedestrian who died after being struck by an EMS vehicle earlier this week has been identified. The Wilmington Police Department says 30-year-old Michael A. Rakes of Wilmington was the person killed in the deadly accident on Carolina Beach Road. According to a news release,...
WRAL
Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets after sisters suffocate at Camp Lejeune
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are recalling a weighted blanket for children after the deaths of two little girls in North Carolina. There are more than 200,000 Pillowfort blankets subject to the recall. That means they are in thousands of homes across...
