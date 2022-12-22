Read full article on original website
CNET
Christmas Day Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More to Shop Today
Christmas is finally here and if you've still got some shopping to do for relatives that are coming in before New Year's, you're not out of luck. Retailers are still offering great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.
CNET
Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement: Time's Running Out to Claim Your Money
Those little K-Cups for your coffeemaker are ubiquitous in homes and offices across the country. But there's ongoing criticism over the single-serve coffee pods' impact on the environment. While K-Cups are theoretically recyclable, it requires effort -- and many recycling centers won't even accept them. In practical terms, environmental groups...
CNET
Save an Extra 20% on Select Nike Gear and Start the New Year in Style
Christmas may have come and gone, but the holiday sales aren't quite over yet. And if you're looking to grab yourself that pair of Nikes that weren't under the tree this year, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at Nike's End of Season sale, you can save an extra 20% on select Nike sale styles when you use the coupon code CHEERS at checkout. This offer is only available through Jan. 3, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Save on Your Next Pair of Glasses With Up to 50% Off at EyeBuyDirect
In the market for a new pair of glasses? If you're still shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, it may be time to make the switch to shopping online. Not only does it make it easy to compare dozens of different styles and prices, but there are also tons of deals and sales out there, so it can end up saving you some cash as well. Right now, EyeBuyDirect -- one of our favorite online glasses vendors -- is offering up to 50% off tons of different styles so you can grab your next pair at a serious discount. This sale runs from now until Jan. 10, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Get an Extra 50% Off at Target This Christmas
Christmas is here and not every store is closed for the holiday: at least online that is. If you don't plan to go outside this Christmas but still want to capitalize on some great deals, check out Target's sale on hundreds of items. You can get up to 50% off...
CNET
Last Minute Gifts: Restaurant Gift Cards That Give You Something Back
We're down to the wire for Christmas shopping but millions of Americans are still looking for presents for friends and family -- not to mention coworkers, teachers and building supers. Gift cards are a wonderful option for any number of recipients. And many restaurant chains are sweetening the pot by...
CNET
LG OLED Flex: Watch This Huge Monitor Bend From Flat to Curved
The LG OLED Flex is both a TV and a monitor, but its coolest feature is a unique motorized screen. The 42-inch OLED panel goes from flat to curved using a dedicated bend button on the remote. After using it for a week, I found it offers an immersive viewing experience for gamers with its curved screen and built-in bias lighting.
CNET
Ultimate Alexa Command Guide: 200+ Voice Commands You Need to Know for Your Echo
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Alexa, Amazon's digital voice assistant, is capable of many things, like playing your favorite Christmas song on Spotify or getting you the weather forecast for New Year's Eve -- but that's just the start. You can also use your voice to control the Fire TV devices around your home or even create intricate automated routines. You can definitely go crazy.
CNET
Protect Your iPhone With 60% Off Totallee Cases and More
If you were lucky enough to find a shiny new iPhone waiting for you under the tree this year, the first thing you're going to want to do is get it some protection. It doesn't take much to cause scratches and dents or shatter a screen, and a proper case can end up saving you hundreds in repair costs. And right now at Totallee, which makes some of our favorite iPhone cases for 2022, you can even pick one up at a serious discount.
CNET
Amazon Alexa Routines Can Make Life Easier. Here's How to Set Them Up
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You know how it goes. You give Alexa a command and then wait for her to process the action before giving your next command. But did you know there's an easier way? One that can automate your entire day with a few simple voice commands?
CNET
Save Up to 37% On Anker Cords, Power Banks and Other Charging Accessories
Your phone also functions as your watch, your GPS, your calendar and much more, so getting caught with a dead battery while you're out and about can throw a serious wrench into your day. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 37% off Anker charging accessories, including power banks, cables, wall chargers and more. Many of these deals are set to expire at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Amazon Deals Are Still Going Strong This Holiday Season With Coupons
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Amazon is known for its epic deals on your favorite products. And while the major seasonal sale events -- Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and pre-Christmas deals -- are now behind us, there are still countless deals on Amazon you can grab while the holiday and New Year's celebrations are in full swing, using coupons from Amazon.
CNET
Buy 1 Beauty Gift Set, Get 1 for 25% Off at Target
Beauty products are such a great present to give to people who love them. As someone who's obsessed with beauty products, from lip gloss to moisturizers, I've found that they're not only practical gifts but also fun ones to use. If you have someone in your life who loves beauty...
CNET
Merry Christmas, Clear Your Cache
An iPhone is the kind of gift that keeps on giving, letting you browse through page after page of information online. Whether you're looking for holiday deals, movie recommendations or just the latest corporate shenanigans, your iPhone is there to help. But even behemoths like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
