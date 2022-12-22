Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernnewsnow.com
A somber holiday tradition returned to the steps of city hall Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Leaders with CHUM and community members gathered to mourn lives lost of people who have experienced homelessness and those who advocated for them at Duluth’s city hall Saturday. As part of the vigil, attendees carried signs with the names of people who died...
northernnewsnow.com
Northern News Now viewer Donates $50,000 to Duluth Salvation Army
The anonymous donor called the Salvation Army Thursday morning to tell the non-profit that he and his wife heard about the fundraising deficit. He said that they would like to stop in Friday with a check for $50,000 to go toward the red kettle campaign.
northernnewsnow.com
Anonymous donor delivers Christmas Miracle Duluth Salvation Army
After hearing the non-profit wasn’t going to make their goal during a broadcast of Northern News Now, an anonymous couple decided to step up and help them. Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward. City by City: Arrowhead, Wisconsin, Buhl. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST. The...
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward
The anonymous donor called the Salvation Army Thursday morning to tell the non-profit that he and his wife heard about the fundraising deficit. He said that they would like to stop in Friday with a check for $50,000 to go toward the red kettle campaign. After hearing the non-profit wasn’t...
northernnewsnow.com
VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner Saturday in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Quite a feast Saturday at VFW Post 137 in West Duluth. They held their annual Christmas Eve dinner Saturday. This year marked their 35th year feeding people on Christmas Eve. The meal was open to the public, and officials with the VFW said anyone...
northernnewsnow.com
Body found on Ashland, WI roadway Thursday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday morning authorities were called to a body found on the road in Ashland, WI. At 8:19 a.m. Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Department responded to the call on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue. At the scene, police found the man...
Comments / 0