ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

$4.7 Million Livestock Management project through WVU announced by Manchin, Capito

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding up to $4,795,300 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a livestock systems management project through West Virginia University (WVU). The project will provide financial and technical assistance to Appalachian farmers and agricultural producers to support adopting climate-smart practices, as well as strengthen marketing initiatives for grass-fed beef products.

“West Virginia’s farmers, ranchers and rural development professionals play a critical role in our state’s economy and provide nutritious, locally grown food for their communities. I’m pleased USDA is investing in this critical project with WVU and their partners to support our farmers and agricultural producers as they adopt more climate-friendly practices, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support West Virginia’s agricultural professionals and organizations.”

Senator Joe Manchin, (R-WV)

“Farmers and agricultural producers are important contributors to West Virginia’s economy, and this grant funding from USDA provides resources for them to succeed today and in the future . West Virginia University is a great place to lead this project, and I’m proud to have helped secure this funding that will allow them to support our next generation of agricultural leaders in West Virginia.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“Livestock production systems in West Virginia rely heavily on our ability to grow and harvest forages on our challenging mountainous topography. Increasing the capacity of farmers to better manage the forage resources in their fields, as we deal with a changing climate, will ensure a move toward more sustainable and profitable operations in the state.”

Ronnie Helmondollar, Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Unit Director, WVU Extension

“There is a growing trend among consumers to better understand where and how their food is raised. One phase of the GRASS project will be to explore the feasibility of a market for grass-based, local Appalachian meat products, while at the same time implementing practices that enhance soil health and carbon storage in our livestock producers’ operations. If successful, this will be another step toward the goal of making West Virginia livestock operations sustainable and profitable for the next generation.”

Brian Wickline, Agriculture and Natural Resources Monroe County Extension Agent, WVU Extension

“We cannot be more proud as WVU Extension faculty lead this effort to work across states to create more opportunities for our farmers and producers to prosper while increasing the adoption of sustainable practices in agriculture,” said Dr. Jorge H. Atiles, Dean, WVU Extension & Engagement.

USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities provides funding for projects across the country to expand economic opportunities for local farmers and agricultural producers, with an emphasis on small and underserved producers. The project announced today will provide financial, technical and marketing assistance to Appalachian farmers and producers to support their transition to climate-smart practices, including land management plans, prescribed grazing, bale grazing, native grass and silvopasture establishment, incorporation of legumes and non-leguminous forbs and use of traditional and novel soil amendments. WVU is partnering with Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, West Virginia State University, the West Virginia Conservation Agency (WVCA), the Soil and Water Conservation Division of Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (VaDCR-SWCD) and Hickory Nut Gap (HNG) for this project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

$25 million announced for Coalfields Expressway by Biden-Harris Administration

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to support the Coalfields Expressway Project in Wyoming County. The project will construct an approximately 15-mile segment […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

$2.1 million announced by Manchin, Capito for rural development projects

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Today, December 20, 2022, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito announced $2,195,601 from  from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Program for 18 projects across West Virginia. USDA Rural Development’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants Program provides funding to rural communities to purchase advanced telecommunications technology and help overcome the […]
WVNS

Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles was arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday. They say the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNS

Tips to prevent water pipes from freezing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Below freezing temperatures can cause water pipes to burst and leak, but one Beckley real estate broker says there are ways to prevent it. Tim Berry, owner of Tim Berry Real Estate on Johnstown Road, said that, if a house will be vacant for a long time, a professional plumber should […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

How can cold weather affect your car?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s that time of the year when temperatures are dropping. Even if temperatures are above freezing during the day, the nighttime can still see them drop drastically. Regardless of where you keep your car, in the garage or on the street, you need to be aware of the negative effects it […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia DOH releases timelapse of Donald M. Legg bridge lowering

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) released a time lapse video showing lowering of the main span of the Donald M Legg Memorial Bridge. A memorable day on the jobsite of one of Governor Justice’s Roads to Prosperity projects, the main span of the old Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge was lowered onto a barge for removal on, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Beckley man recovers at home after alleged kidnapping

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local man who was reportedly kidnapped and kept in a dog cage for a year speaks with 59News about his experiences. Gerald Bennett of Beckley was looking for romance nearly two years ago when he met a woman named Amber on a dating app. He said they moved in with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Governor Jim Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 Counties ahead of winter storm

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in the state due to the winter storm forecast to arrive this week. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

2 missing runaway minors reported in Wyoming County

ITMANN, WV (WVNS) — The Jesse Detachment with the West Virginia State Police confirmed there are two missing runaway minors from Wyoming County on Thursday, December 22, 2022. According to WVSP, Melvin Akers, the guardian of the two girls in question, awoke this morning, he found his 2021 Toyota Tacoma was missing along with their […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Free warming center services in Beckley are available during frigid conditions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With dangerously cold weather threatening those who do not have access to heating, volunteers in Beckley are coming together to keep the community safe. Two warming stations are operating in Beckley throughout the Christmas weekend. A daytime warming center at St. Stephens Episcopal Church on Virginia Street is available, free of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

How to prevent your pipes from bursting

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — With extremely cold temperatures on the horizon, there is a threat of pipes bursting. Preventive maintenance is one way to keep your pipes from freezing, such as disconnecting any garden hoses and keeping areas where pipes are located like your basement or a crawlspace warmer. Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Hinton demolishing 20 buildings with help from the state

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is looking to clean up with the help of the State of West Virginia. The City of Hinton is in the act of tearing down 20 dilapidated houses and buildings. $170 thousand from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is helping fund the demolition. Ed Maguire with the […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Man sentenced to 40 years for shooting of Jalen Joe in 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man who shot to death 23-year-old Jalen Joe outside of the Mad Hatter Club in Beckley will spend 40 years in prison. Ramon Edwards III fired multiple shots at Joe at the Second Street club in March 2019, and Joe later died of several gunshot wounds. Police initially charged Edwards […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Several injured in Fayette County after morning car accident

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A two-car accident sent several to the hospital this morning in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provided the following information regarding this incident.   At approximately 8:00 A.M. on December 19, 2022, deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of US Route 19 and Ames Heights Rd. Upon arrival, deputies found […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy