Dustin Redding
4d ago
Idiot 🤣😭🤣😭 Word of advice dont rob stores, but if you do? Dont wear the clothing your rocking on FB 🤡
foxla.com
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Suspect in Domestic Dispute Involving Assault with a Deadly Weapon in La Quinta
December 25, 2022 - On December 23, 2022, at 9:05 P.M., Thermal Station patrol deputies responded to the 53600 block of Avenida Villa in the city of La Quinta, reference an assault with a deadly weapon. call for service. The investigation revealed the suspect, Joseph Nicholas, a 40-year-old resident of...
Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta
The area of Jefferson Street and Fred Waring Drive was temporarily shut down Christmas night following a 3-vehicle crash. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the accident Sunday around 5:20 p.m. Investigators believed the collision was caused by a driver who failed to stop for a red signal. They told News The post Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Man Shot During Argument in Long Beach
An argument between two men in Long Beach escalated into a shooting, leaving one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the lower body while the other man fled the scene, authorities said Sunday.
foxla.com
Group of women steals safe from Orange grocery store
ORANGE, Calif. - The search is on for a group of women accused of stealing a safe at a grocery store in Orange. Earlier in the week, the Orange Police Department shared surveillance video of five suspects, one of them distracting the employees at the grocery store while the others looked for – and then running off – with the business' safe.
2urbangirls.com
Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
California police shoot, wound man with metal pipe
Southern California police shot and wounded a 29-year-old man early Saturday after he allegedly tried to hit them with a metal pipe, authorities said.
Orange County inmate dies in custody
An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident
Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
Man Killed in Solo Crash in Santa Ana
A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports.
Beloved Corner Market Owner’s Death Turns New Chapter for Santa Ana Neighborhood
There seem to be less and less corner stores like the one by El Salvador Park in Santa Ana, where cash wasn’t currency as much as conversation – where families would come for groceries and leave with life advice, or items they otherwise couldn’t afford. It’s why...
Calif. teen convicted of fatally stabbing mother indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man who was previously convicted of stabbing his mother to death when he was just 13 years old has recently been indicted for manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer was first arrested in 2017 after police responded to a Garden Grove home...
Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles
A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
newsantaana.com
Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza
The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
Officers shoot pipe-wielding man in Westminster: Police
A homeless man armed with a pipe was shot by at least one officer from the Westminster Police Department early Saturday morning, police said. The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot just before 1 a.m. after officers responded to reported vandalism in the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue, police said in a […]
Eastvale man accused of groping woman in shopping center parking lot
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly groping a woman at the Eastvale Gateway Shopping Center parking lot, authorities said on Friday.
newsantaana.com
Felon heading to state prison for the next 14 years after a hammer attack in Garden Grove
Jesse Bizarro, a 36-year-old felon, is heading to prison for the next 14 years after he was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 22, for attacking a 40-year-old man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar. Bizarro’s victim was severely injured in the hammer attack. The assault happened at a...
police1.com
Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino
Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store
A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
Comments / 8