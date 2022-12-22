ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 8

Dustin Redding
4d ago

Idiot 🤣😭🤣😭 Word of advice dont rob stores, but if you do? Dont wear the clothing your rocking on FB 🤡

Reply
11
 

foxla.com

Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta

The area of Jefferson Street and Fred Waring Drive was temporarily shut down Christmas night following a 3-vehicle crash. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the accident Sunday around 5:20 p.m. Investigators believed the collision was caused by a driver who failed to stop for a red signal. They told News The post Driver arrested for suspected DUI following 3-vehicle crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
foxla.com

Group of women steals safe from Orange grocery store

ORANGE, Calif. - The search is on for a group of women accused of stealing a safe at a grocery store in Orange. Earlier in the week, the Orange Police Department shared surveillance video of five suspects, one of them distracting the employees at the grocery store while the others looked for – and then running off – with the business' safe.
ORANGE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Orange County inmate dies in custody

An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident

Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles

A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza

The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Officers shoot pipe-wielding man in Westminster: Police

A homeless man armed with a pipe was shot by at least one officer from the Westminster Police Department early Saturday morning, police said. The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot just before 1 a.m. after officers responded to reported vandalism in the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue, police said in a […]
WESTMINSTER, CA
police1.com

Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff

LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino

Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store

A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

