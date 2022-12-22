20-year-old Vinie Ristick is under arrest tonight after abducting his 18-month-old son from Boca Raton Thursday night. Boca Raton Police, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office worked together to successfully locate Ristick and the child in Greenacres, Florida this afternoon. The child appeared to be in good condition but was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary examination.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO