Gary, IN

Walmart and Lansing Police bring 27 local children Christmas shopping

LANSING, Ill. (December 23, 2022) – Led by a firetruck, a small caravan of police cars made its way north on Torrence Avenue on Monday, December 19, as Lansing police officers brought 27 middle schoolers to Walmart for a pre-Christmas shopping spree. A tradition first started by officer Wilson...
Local Voices: On behalf of Lansing dogs

Lilli (with help from David Franklin) For many hours last night, I heard my neighbors’ dogs (I don’t know which ones) outside barking to come in from the cold! Please don’t treat us this way. If it’s too cold for you humans to stand barefoot on the frozen ground, it’s too cold for us.
St. Paul Community Development Ministries Building Chicago’s Workforce of the Future

Calling all job seekers! If you are interested in starting a new career or changing careers, but unsure if the traditional classroom setting is right for you, consider this: participation in an apprenticeship program could be an alternate path to reach your career, training, and employment goals. Apprenticeships use a ‘learn while you earn’ model, combining on-the-job training with classroom instruction, leading to earning a nationally recognized credential.
Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
Local Flavor: S.L Wine Bar mixes cocktails with community

LANSING, Ill. (December 21, 2022) – Christopher Cain enjoys mixing drinks. Not only do cocktails provide him an opportunity to bring his creative spirit to spirits, but he loves the community interaction that happens over the counter at S.L Wine Bar. It’s not uncommon for him to mix something together, slide it in front of a customer, and say, “Here, what do you think of this?” In fact, that habit eventually turned into official “Mix w/ Chris” nights that allow patrons to sample new creations at discounted prices.
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
Magnolia Bakery Introduces A Limited Time Red Velvet Banana Pudding For The Holiday Season

This season’s flavor of choice? Red velvet of course! Magnolia Bakery on State Street is a sight to behold, beckoning customers in with a series of delicious treats. Tourists and locals alike travel from all over to try out the famous banana pudding– and within good reason. This season, the popular bakery added an extra dash of seasonal cheer to the mix with a brand new red velvet flavor. While the bakery is known for its flavor of the month, this December’s has drawn national attention featuring their classic banana pudding layered with plenty of red velvet cake and chocolate shavings!  The monthly seasonal flavor adds a daring twist to the iconic banana pudding, and it’s only available for a while longer. Going to January 1st, time is running out to try the decadent recipe! The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now until January 1st! If you want to recreate the banana pudding at home, check out the original banana pudding recipe here! Sweet tooths, this one’s for you! We’re definitely stopping by to try out the delectable flavor. Address: 108 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
Cats Are Curtailing Chicago's Rat Problem

Out of all things Chicago is known for, its rat problem is not exactly a source of pride for the city's residents and businesses. For eight years in a row, the pest control company Orkin has ranked Chicago as the number one rattiest city in U.S., prompting a series of efforts to exterminate that title.
