Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Thousands receive winter gear, food at Bronzeville church's coat giveaway
Thousands of people received coats, toys, and food at a coat giveaway at Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville Friday. The Church expected to hand out as many as 2,000 coats and 3,000 toys at this year’s giveaway.
A call for volunteers to help with 2022 Spirit Of Christmas event
State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) asked members of the public to consider volunteering their time to help make the 2022 Spirit of Christmas Gifts Giveaway and Refreshments event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CT) on December 24, 2022, a success. This free event will be held at...
Rayfield Car Foundation to distribute coats, toys during Saturday's Holiday Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rayfield Care Foundation is lending a helping hand this Christmas.They're giving out toys and coats for their holiday drive. Anyone is welcome to drop off new toys, coats, and other winter gear at the new Upper Room Missionary Baptist Church near Roosevelt and Washtenaw Avenue in Douglas Park.The drive will run today from noon to 3 p.m.
‘Just a little faith’: A life-changing Christmas gift for a single father in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A single father won a life-changing Christmas gift for his family after a devastating year. Willie Partee went home Saturday with a brand new Chevy Spark. The 25-year-old was selected as the winner of the 8th Annual Homewood Chevy Cares Car Giveaway Contest. “I have a dependable car. I have a reliable […]
thelansingjournal.com
Walmart and Lansing Police bring 27 local children Christmas shopping
LANSING, Ill. (December 23, 2022) – Led by a firetruck, a small caravan of police cars made its way north on Torrence Avenue on Monday, December 19, as Lansing police officers brought 27 middle schoolers to Walmart for a pre-Christmas shopping spree. A tradition first started by officer Wilson...
Man sets up homeless people with warm meals, hotel rooms as temperatures drop to dangerous level
A Chicago man has been talking the homeless into getting off the streets in this bitter cold and setting them up with meals and hotel rooms.
Señora Claus makes Christmas a little merrier for the less fortunate: 'Let's go!'
The frigid weather has not stopped a number of community organizations from delivering this holiday season. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
thelansingjournal.com
Local Voices: On behalf of Lansing dogs
Lilli (with help from David Franklin) For many hours last night, I heard my neighbors’ dogs (I don’t know which ones) outside barking to come in from the cold! Please don’t treat us this way. If it’s too cold for you humans to stand barefoot on the frozen ground, it’s too cold for us.
St. Paul Community Development Ministries Building Chicago’s Workforce of the Future
Calling all job seekers! If you are interested in starting a new career or changing careers, but unsure if the traditional classroom setting is right for you, consider this: participation in an apprenticeship program could be an alternate path to reach your career, training, and employment goals. Apprenticeships use a ‘learn while you earn’ model, combining on-the-job training with classroom instruction, leading to earning a nationally recognized credential.
abc57.com
Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
thelansingjournal.com
Local Flavor: S.L Wine Bar mixes cocktails with community
LANSING, Ill. (December 21, 2022) – Christopher Cain enjoys mixing drinks. Not only do cocktails provide him an opportunity to bring his creative spirit to spirits, but he loves the community interaction that happens over the counter at S.L Wine Bar. It’s not uncommon for him to mix something together, slide it in front of a customer, and say, “Here, what do you think of this?” In fact, that habit eventually turned into official “Mix w/ Chris” nights that allow patrons to sample new creations at discounted prices.
Christmas surprise: 100 Chicago families affected by gun violence receive $100 Walmart gift cards
Families who lost loved ones to gun violence received a much-needed Christmas surprise Saturday.
thereporteronline.net
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
harveyworld.org
For Brooks kids, a trip to the public library turned into a lesson on ruin and release
One Harvey teacher treated his students to a field trip at a local temple of knowledge. Brooks Middle School students visited a Black Lives Matter exhibit at Orland Park Public Library earlier this month. The “Black Lives Matter: A Child’s Vision” exhibit documents Orland Park’s June 2020 protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
Magnolia Bakery Introduces A Limited Time Red Velvet Banana Pudding For The Holiday Season
This season’s flavor of choice? Red velvet of course! Magnolia Bakery on State Street is a sight to behold, beckoning customers in with a series of delicious treats. Tourists and locals alike travel from all over to try out the famous banana pudding– and within good reason. This season, the popular bakery added an extra dash of seasonal cheer to the mix with a brand new red velvet flavor. While the bakery is known for its flavor of the month, this December’s has drawn national attention featuring their classic banana pudding layered with plenty of red velvet cake and chocolate shavings! The monthly seasonal flavor adds a daring twist to the iconic banana pudding, and it’s only available for a while longer. Going to January 1st, time is running out to try the decadent recipe! The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now until January 1st! If you want to recreate the banana pudding at home, check out the original banana pudding recipe here! Sweet tooths, this one’s for you! We’re definitely stopping by to try out the delectable flavor. Address: 108 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
fox32chicago.com
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
newsy.com
Cats Are Curtailing Chicago's Rat Problem
Out of all things Chicago is known for, its rat problem is not exactly a source of pride for the city's residents and businesses. For eight years in a row, the pest control company Orkin has ranked Chicago as the number one rattiest city in U.S., prompting a series of efforts to exterminate that title.
