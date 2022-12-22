ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Flights canceled at South Bend International Airport on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the winter storm here in Michiana, flights in and out of South Bend have already been canceled. Seven flights have been canceled on Friday that were supposed to depart from South Bend from American Airlines, Delta, Allegiant, and United. And eight flights that were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Downtown South Bend announces winners of 2022 Gingerbread Village Competition

Cole & Jessica Mikels-Carrasco: A Very Dalek Christmas. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Deb Neumann. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Alyssa Sutanto: Apt. 3302. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Kathleen Heath/Heath Family. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Sadie Chapman. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. McKenzie Collins. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Lydia Elliott. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Hailey Robbins. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Eli Chapman. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Noble County issues road closure advisory

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend

The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police respond to 400+ calls during blizzard warning

South Bend Police officers responded to more than 400 calls for service during the blizzard warning, from 4 p.m. on Friday through 12 p.m. on Saturday. During that time, their officers patrolled in sub-zero wind chills, white-out conditions and on slick roads. A reminder that St. Joseph County and several...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Area of U.S. 33 closed due to accident

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An area of U.S. 33 is closed due to an accident. Noble County EMA say the road is closed at 100 N.
News Now Warsaw

Websites offer road condition updates

WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart-based Engineered Foam Packaging gets NatureKool

Elkhart’s Engineered Foam Packaging has gotten North Carolina’s NatureKool. Engineered Foam Packaging designs and manufactures custom protective and thermal packaging. NatureKool makes natural fiber insulation for shipping. Northwest Indiana Business Magazine reports that they an environmental friendly company, committed to making packaging that does not create pollution. The...
ELKHART, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy