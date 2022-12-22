Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
Blizzard-like conditions didn't keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States.
abc57.com
Train service to, from South Bend Airport temporarily suspended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Train service to and from the South Bend International Airport and Hudson Lake is temporarily suspended on Friday due to weather. All South Shore Line trains and buses are experiencing delays.
WNDU
Flights canceled at South Bend International Airport on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the winter storm here in Michiana, flights in and out of South Bend have already been canceled. Seven flights have been canceled on Friday that were supposed to depart from South Bend from American Airlines, Delta, Allegiant, and United. And eight flights that were...
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
abc57.com
Downtown South Bend announces winners of 2022 Gingerbread Village Competition
Cole & Jessica Mikels-Carrasco: A Very Dalek Christmas. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Deb Neumann. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Alyssa Sutanto: Apt. 3302. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Kathleen Heath/Heath Family. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Sadie Chapman. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. McKenzie Collins. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Lydia Elliott. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Hailey Robbins. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc. Eli Chapman. Photo: Downtown South Bend, Inc.
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
wfft.com
Noble County advises people not to go out, part of U.S. 33 is completely impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County EMA advises people to stay inside as part of U.S. 33 becomes impassable. The section of 33 between CR 50 N and CR 100 N has been completely blocked by drifting snow. Other roads and highways across the county are drifting badly. This...
Indiana traffic advisory: Motorists asked to avoid roads after tanker overturns, troopers hit
"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.
wfft.com
Noble County issues road closure advisory
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
95.3 MNC
Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend
The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police respond to 400+ calls during blizzard warning
South Bend Police officers responded to more than 400 calls for service during the blizzard warning, from 4 p.m. on Friday through 12 p.m. on Saturday. During that time, their officers patrolled in sub-zero wind chills, white-out conditions and on slick roads. A reminder that St. Joseph County and several...
wfft.com
Area of U.S. 33 closed due to accident
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An area of U.S. 33 is closed due to an accident. Noble County EMA say the road is closed at 100 N.
News Now Warsaw
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
casscountyonline.com
12/22/22: Single vehicle crash on Cass County Road 400 West north of US 24
Last Updated on December 23, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m. Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a vehicle fire on County Road 400 West north of US 24. Sergeant Joe Gentile responded to the crash along with...
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart-based Engineered Foam Packaging gets NatureKool
Elkhart’s Engineered Foam Packaging has gotten North Carolina’s NatureKool. Engineered Foam Packaging designs and manufactures custom protective and thermal packaging. NatureKool makes natural fiber insulation for shipping. Northwest Indiana Business Magazine reports that they an environmental friendly company, committed to making packaging that does not create pollution. The...
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
abc57.com
Westbound lanes between IN 327 and Exit 121 closed on I-80 due to incident
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -- All westbound lanes between Indiana 327 and Exit 121 on the Indiana Toll Road are closed due to an accident on I-80, according to a tweet posted by the Indiana Toll Road. Indiana State Police reported the incident at mile marker 122.7. Emergency crews are on...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0