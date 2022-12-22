Read full article on original website
MGA Entertainment Leans Into Content and Fandom with ‘Shadow High’ Video Release
Toy maker MGA Entertainment keeps a close watch on the superfans for its many franchises through its YouTube channels and social media platforms. The Rainbow High doll line has been a hit since its debut in mid-2020. MGA has delivered a steady stream of short-form content via YouTube and a Netflix-licensed series to burnish the brand that revolves around female characters who attend a performing arts high school. It’s a prime example of how content is becoming commerce in new ways beyond product placement in a Saturday morning cartoon show. For Rainbow High, the storytelling executed through digital content is woven into their execution and expansion of the doll line.
‘Emily in Paris’ Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Says She Has a Blast Playing Sylvie’s ‘Dark Sides’
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays chic French boss Sylvie Grateau, the nemesis of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.” With sophisticated outfits and a Machiavellian management style, she nearly steals the show. In real life, Leroy-Beaulieu emanates the same strength and determination as Sylvie, but she can usually be found on her scooter zipping around Paris in biker boots (albeit chic ones). While “Emily in Paris” has propelled her to global fame, Leroy-Beaulieu is a veteran of French film and TV, having worked with renowned filmmakers such as Roger Vadim, Coline Serreau and Philippe Le Guay, as well as Andrzej Wajda, James Ivory and Robert Altman. Audiences also know her from another hit Netflix series, “Call My Agent!,” in which she had a recurring role. The actor is turning 60 next year, but she’s never been busier or more popular.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
"Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America
Kate Hudson on Hollywood Nepotism Discourse: ‘If You Work Hard and You Kill It, It Doesn’t Matter’
Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the current “Nepo Baby” discourse. The “Glass Onion” star, and daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, said she “doesn’t really care” about the recent conversation about Hollywood nepotism in an interview with The Independent published Saturday. “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” Hudson said in the interview. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.” Hudson further compared Hollywood to other industries...
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Emotional Holiday Video After Twitch’s Death: ‘Everyone Is in Pain and Trying to Make Sense of It’
Ellen DeGeneres continued to mourn her late friend and collaborator Stephen “Twitch” Boss in an emotional video post published on her social media platforms. Holding back tears, DeGeneres reflected on how fans of Twitch can honor him this holiday weekend. Boss, who died by suicide at age 40, began DJing on “Ellen” in 2014 and remained on the daytime talk series until it ended in 2022. In 2020, DeGeneres named him an executive producer on the series.
The 10 Best Movie Trailers Of 2022, Ranked By Someone Who Gets Paid To Write About Movie Trailers
You might say I'm something of a scientist (read: a person who's seen a lot of movie trailers) myself.
