Wisconsin State

seehafernews.com

Scam-Avoidance Warning Fatigue Mounts During Holidays

Holiday shoppers in Wisconsin and elsewhere are starting to face a time crunch in wrapping up their gift lists. As they rush to the stores or sift through online platforms, fraud experts warn about ignoring red flags for scams. This time of year is associated with warnings about fraud scenarios...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest

By Bennet Goldstein  Wisconsin Watch  Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.”  They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve.  Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

USDA November 2022 Milk Report

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -Wisconsin's total milk production was up in November compared to the same period a year earlier. According to the USDA's latest milk production report, Wisconsin farmers produced 2.58 billion pounds during the month, which was 1.3 percent higher than last November, but less than the 2.66 billion made in October 2022, which had more days on the calendar. Nationally, 17.5 billion pounds of milk were produced in the 24 major dairy states for the month. That was up 1.4 percent from 2021, but lower than the previous month's production of 18.1 billion pounds. Meanwhile, the number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.94 million head, 48,000 head more than November 2021, and 1,000 head more than October 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million. Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.
WAUSAU, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-24-22 governor evers declare energy emergency

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers. Executive Order #181 will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state. “Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.” According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state. Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. Executive Order #181 is available here.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

WI Sees Hope After 3M Decision on Forever Chemicals

Wisconsin and all other states have seen the effects of so-called “forever chemicals.” Those pushing for their removal say 3M’s announcement to phase them out is another step in the right direction. The major manufacturer of products from cleaning supplies to Post-it notes said it plans to...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

School Nurse Hiring & Retention Grant

(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) -As Wisconsin schools grapple with a shortage of nurses, an $8.3 million grant to help with hiring and retention is seen as a start to addressing a long-term need. Shorewood School District nurse and president of the Wisconsin Association of School Nurses, Kelly Barlow,...
WISCONSIN STATE

