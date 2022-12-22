Gaten Matarazzo Talks His ‘Shift Back Towards the Theater’ and Why ‘Legend of Zelda’ Needs a Film Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson on Hollywood Nepotism Discourse: ‘If You Work Hard and You Kill It, It Doesn’t Matter’
Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the current “Nepo Baby” discourse. The “Glass Onion” star, and daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, said she “doesn’t really care” about the recent conversation about Hollywood nepotism in an interview with The Independent published Saturday. “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” Hudson said in the interview. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.” Hudson further compared Hollywood to other industries...
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
"Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America
The untold tales behind the walls at the Old Western Saloon in Point Reyes
Point Reyes changes with the years, but the Western remains.
SFGate
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Emotional Holiday Video After Twitch’s Death: ‘Everyone Is in Pain and Trying to Make Sense of It’
Ellen DeGeneres continued to mourn her late friend and collaborator Stephen “Twitch” Boss in an emotional video post published on her social media platforms. Holding back tears, DeGeneres reflected on how fans of Twitch can honor him this holiday weekend. Boss, who died by suicide at age 40, began DJing on “Ellen” in 2014 and remained on the daytime talk series until it ended in 2022. In 2020, DeGeneres named him an executive producer on the series.
The 10 Best Movie Trailers Of 2022, Ranked By Someone Who Gets Paid To Write About Movie Trailers
You might say I'm something of a scientist (read: a person who's seen a lot of movie trailers) myself.
