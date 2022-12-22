Gaten Matarazzo Talks His ‘Shift Back Towards the Theater’ and Why ‘Legend of Zelda’ Needs a Film Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the current “Nepo Baby” discourse. The “Glass Onion” star, and daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, said she “doesn’t really care” about the recent conversation about Hollywood nepotism in an interview with The Independent published Saturday. “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” Hudson said in the interview. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.” Hudson further compared Hollywood to other industries...

