ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Gaten Matarazzo Talks His ‘Shift Back Towards the Theater’ and Why ‘Legend of Zelda’ Needs a Film Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

By Katcy Stephan
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Kate Hudson on Hollywood Nepotism Discourse: ‘If You Work Hard and You Kill It, It Doesn’t Matter’

Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the current “Nepo Baby” discourse. The “Glass Onion” star, and daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, said she “doesn’t really care” about the recent conversation about Hollywood nepotism in an interview with The Independent published Saturday. “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” Hudson said in the interview. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.” Hudson further compared Hollywood to other industries...
SFGate

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Emotional Holiday Video After Twitch’s Death: ‘Everyone Is in Pain and Trying to Make Sense of It’

Ellen DeGeneres continued to mourn her late friend and collaborator Stephen “Twitch” Boss in an emotional video post published on her social media platforms. Holding back tears, DeGeneres reflected on how fans of Twitch can honor him this holiday weekend. Boss, who died by suicide at age 40, began DJing on “Ellen” in 2014 and remained on the daytime talk series until it ended in 2022. In 2020, DeGeneres named him an executive producer on the series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy