Kent Co. road crews work through Christmas to get streets cleaned up
Crews with the Kent County Road Commission made the decision early Sunday morning to start putting salt down on state highways in hopes of breaking up some of the hard-packed snow and ice left behind from the blizzard.
WWMT
WATCH: Blizzard sweeps through West Michigan on Christmas Eve morning
A Blizzard swept through West Michigan Dec. 24, 2022, with high winds, freezing temperatures and heavy snow. Senior Videographer Pat Hagan shows the morning commute in Kalamazoo and how neighbors are staying optimistic for the holidays. (WWMT)
Brace for slippery roads Christmas Day despite decrease in snowfall, Kent County officials say
KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.
The Rapid suspending bus service early because of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Rapid bus service is shutting down early on Friday, Dec. 23, because of blizzard conditions. The Rapid said it was suspending service at 7 p.m. for the safety and well-being of drivers and passengers. The bus service has not said if service will be available on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
People urged to contact 211 for help during winter storm: Here's what they do
211 provides social services, like food and shelter assistance, during times of crisis. People can call, text, email, or live chat specialists 24/7.
Catering company braves blizzard conditions to deliver meals to those in need
While reporting out in Grand Rapids on Friday, FOX 17’s Doug Reardon ran into a catering company that was braving the blowing snow to give meals to those in need.
wkzo.com
AUDIO: City officials aim to improve Metro Transit service for Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City Officials say they are paying a great deal for Metro Transit Service and not getting much bang for the buck. The system is partially supported by a regional millage, and Portage contributes more money than any other community to keep the buses rolling, including Kalamazoo.
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
DoorDash won’t deliver in 5 W. MI cities during winter storm
If you’re counting on ordering in during the winter storm, count DoorDash out.
The Rapid ending services early amid blizzard
The Rapid will be ending its services at 7 p.m. on Friday and will not have service Sunday.
WZZM 13
Christmas Eve Blizzard | West Michigan continues the barrage of wind, snow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday was a busy day of crashes, closed roads, and slow travel in West Michigan, and things are going to continue this way as we head into Saturday as well!. Snowfall totals were hard to come by Friday, as winds that gusted over 50 mph...
abc57.com
Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard
Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
abc57.com
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
Witness recalls Meijer truck sliding into a car in Holland after losing control
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As severe winter weather continues to be a problem across West Michigan over the holiday weekend, a mother recalls being a witness to an incident in Ottawa County where a Meijer truck lost control and appeared to cause a crash. The incident took place Friday,...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
