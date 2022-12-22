ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Are You Prepared for the Arctic Blast? What You Should Have in Your Emergency Kits

By Andrea Hinds
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgOPR_0jraVcP800
Photo from weather.gov

An Arctic blast of dangerous and life-threatening cold will consume much of the Lower 48 over the next few days. Wind chill warnings, watches and advisories currently extend from the Northwest to as far south as the Gulf Coast and east into the Eastern U.S. Middle Tennesseans are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm Thursday evening to 6 am Friday morning with dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero to 25 below zero are predicted.

When inclement weather happens, it’s important to be prepared. One of the best ways to be prepared is to have an emergency kit. You can have emergency kits at home, work and your car.

What You Should Have in Your Emergency Kit

Be prepared for winter weather at home, at work and in your car. Here’s what you should have in your emergency kits, according to the experts at weather.gov:

At Home/Work

Your primary concerns at home or work during a winter storm are loss of heat and power and possible shortage of supplies.

  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information
  • Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.
  • Extra prescription medicine
  • Baby items such as diapers and formula
  • First-aid supplies
  • Heating fuel: refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm
  • Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire
  • Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly
  • Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets
  • Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space
  • Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.
  • Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm. Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.

In Your Car

Each year, on average, more than 5,000 people are killed and more than 418,000 are injured due to weather-related vehicle crashes, reports weather.gov.

  • Mobile phone, charger, batteries
  • Blankets/sleeping bags
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • First-aid kit
  • Knife
  • High-calorie, non-perishable food
  • Extra clothing to keep dry
  • Large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels
  • Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water
  • Sack of sand or cat litter for traction
  • Shovel
  • Windshield scraper and brush
  • Tool kit
  • Tow rope
  • Battery booster cables
  • Water container
  • Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency, lifesaving heat.
  • Compass and road maps, don’t depend on mobile devices with limited battery life

Comments / 0

Related
Sumner County Source

WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week

It is going to be a typical end to the weather year for Tennessee. Weather and temps all over the place. Let’s start with: when will we thaw out?. Looks like Tuesday before we can expect any significant thawing. That’s because right now there is a 30% chance of snow on Monday and temps will barely get above freezing.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

Check on Elderly Relatives & Neighbors During Cold Weather Snap

Middle Tennesseans are bracing for a frigid weekend. With high temperatures expected to be in the teens and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour on Friday, its important to check on our most vulnerable populations during the cold snap. When the weather gets cold, the elderly may develop a reduction in body temperature more […] The post Check on Elderly Relatives & Neighbors During Cold Weather Snap appeared first on Sumner County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

Holiday Travel Tips And Helpful Links

With Old Man Winter deciding to drop unwanted gifts for us this holiday season, below are some travel tips and helpful links to help you before bitter-cold temperatures, ice, and snow move into most of the country including Tennessee:. Road Traffic Delays. For your Close To Home LIVE Traffic maps...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

TDOT Halts Highway Construction for the Holiday Travel Period

Road construction won’t delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is once again halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 6:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Real ID Deadline Extended to 2025

In 2005, the REAL ID Act established minimum security standards for driver’s license and resident identification card issuance, production and acceptance by Federal agencies. It was originally established that all residents in the United States must have a REAL ID license or ID card for accessing certain Federal buildings, military bases, boarding commercial flights within the country, and certain other facilities by May 3, 2023. That date has been extended to May 7, 2025.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

TVA Struggles, Mayor Asks Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up

TVA has re-started rolling blackouts this morning, as their grid continues to struggle under bitter cold temps. How long the rolling blackouts will go is yet to be determined. Electrical blackouts are ranging anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour depending on the company, according to tweets released by several electric companies in Tennessee. […] The post TVA Struggles, Mayor Asks Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up appeared first on Sumner County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Seeks Scholarship Applicants by Feb. 1

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee and beyond, invites students to apply for its annual scholarship by Feb. 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, at https://www.cfmt.org/grants-scholarships/scholarships/. CFMT administers about 160 scholarship funds, established by individuals, companies and civic...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee Hosted Annual Bigger Together Fundraising Breakfast

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee hosted its annual Bigger Together breakfast fundraiser at the Music City Center on December 8, 2022. The agency’s 2022 Annual Breakfast: Raising Youth Voices highlighted the strides it has made in creating opportunities for young people to be a voice for our community and laid out its plans for the upcoming year.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
959
Followers
3K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy