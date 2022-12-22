Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
makeuseof.com
How to Spot a Fake Android App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
How to check if your text was read on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
Why Your Android Phone Is Freezing And How To Fix It
Is your Android phone freezing up for already frozen? We have some suggestions for steps you can take to try to get you out of that predicament.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
How to scrub your phone number and address from Google search
If your name or email address appears in any search results, here’s how to request your personal information be removed by Google from Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
CNET
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
Digital Trends
The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper
Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.
How to use FaceTime on your Android or PC
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most iPhone users rely on FaceTime. It's baked into Apple, offers incredible features, and keeps your data private. And while FaceTime has been Apple-exclusive feature for years, the company added limited support for Android in Windows devices in 2021.
How To Open The SIM Card Slot On Your Android Phone Without The Ejector Tool
So you're in a pinch, and you need to swap out the SIM card or install a microSD in your Android device, but you can't find the nifty little ejector tool that came in the device's retail box. Fret not, however. You can eject the SIM tray with any number of things lying around the house. (If you've got a newer phone, you might be able to avoid this whole situation thanks to eSIMs.)
SlashGear
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0