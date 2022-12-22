ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android

Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
TechRadar

A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays

Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
makeuseof.com

How to Spot a Fake Android App

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
Android Police

How to check if your text was read on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
CNET

You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
Digital Trends

The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper

Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.
Android Police

How to use FaceTime on your Android or PC

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most iPhone users rely on FaceTime. It's baked into Apple, offers incredible features, and keeps your data private. And while FaceTime has been Apple-exclusive feature for years, the company added limited support for Android in Windows devices in 2021.
SlashGear

How To Open The SIM Card Slot On Your Android Phone Without The Ejector Tool

So you're in a pinch, and you need to swap out the SIM card or install a microSD in your Android device, but you can't find the nifty little ejector tool that came in the device's retail box. Fret not, however. You can eject the SIM tray with any number of things lying around the house. (If you've got a newer phone, you might be able to avoid this whole situation thanks to eSIMs.)
SlashGear

SlashGear

