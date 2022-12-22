ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

High school hockey: Xavier takes on West Haven

By John Pierson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven Co-Op took on Xavier of Middletown Wednesday night in high school hockey.

Griffin Manske netted a rebound for the Falcons for a 1-0 lead in the first period.

The Falcons were on the attack again in the second period. Mike Prestash’s slap shot put Xavier up 2-0 heading into the third period.

Xavier went on to win, 5-0.

