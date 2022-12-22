High school hockey: Xavier takes on West Haven
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven Co-Op took on Xavier of Middletown Wednesday night in high school hockey.
Griffin Manske netted a rebound for the Falcons for a 1-0 lead in the first period.
The Falcons were on the attack again in the second period. Mike Prestash’s slap shot put Xavier up 2-0 heading into the third period.
Xavier went on to win, 5-0.
