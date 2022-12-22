Read full article on original website
KYTV
Polk County, Mo. firefighter recovering after fire engine slips on ice and rolls over
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter with the Central Polk County Fire Protection District is recovering after the fire engine he was in slipped on some ice and rolled over in a ditch. According to CPCFD Lt. Thomas Morris, the firefighter was responding to a structure fire in Goodson,...
KTLO
Some area roads continue to be icy Saturday
While some roads have cleared following the Twin Lakes Area’s recent round of winter weather, motorists looking to travel for the holidays may find some slick spots on other roads. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson said Saturday morning the main highways in the county are clear, but some...
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
KYTV
Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 had several notable stories throughout the year. We have gathered the Top 10 stories from your clicks at KY3.com. Each features a link to the original article and some details about each. 10. Joplin police officers shot; 2 killed. In March, two Joplin police officers...
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
krcgtv.com
Thousands without power in mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City
A fire at a Jefferson City apartment complex damaged three units Friday night. The post Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO
Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
Prison for 3 in massive catalytic converter theft scheme
KANSAS CITY – Three men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business, according to the United State's Attorney. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a...
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas is today, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today last Wednesday, and it wasn’t any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and cooks at the Carthage, Missouri Crisis Center; he […]
UPDATE: City Utilities restores power back to 1000 customers affected by outages
UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – “We had a problem at a substation in that area and had to switch several customers to a different feeder. All should be good now,” said CU Spokesperson Joel Alexander to Ozarksfirst.com Alexander says this was not related to the repairs earlier in the day and that the extreme and prolonged […]
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers
Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
KYTV
Delays and cancellations spell out a nightmare before Christmas for travelers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled following a massive winter storm leaving southwest Missouri with snow and below-zero temperatures. Travelers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are not immune to these holiday woes. “Originally, it was supposed to take off, I believe it was at...
KYTV
White River Electric Cooperative reported more than 2,000 outages in Stone County, Mo. on Thursday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric Cooperative reports thousands of power outages across several counties it serves. The utility reports most of its outages in Stone County, Missouri. At its peak, White River reported more than 2,000 in the county. Power began to be restored to customers Thursday evening.
