Lebanon, MO

KTLO

Some area roads continue to be icy Saturday

While some roads have cleared following the Twin Lakes Area’s recent round of winter weather, motorists looking to travel for the holidays may find some slick spots on other roads. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson said Saturday morning the main highways in the county are clear, but some...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 had several notable stories throughout the year. We have gathered the Top 10 stories from your clicks at KY3.com. Each features a link to the original article and some details about each. 10. Joplin police officers shot; 2 killed. In March, two Joplin police officers...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm

Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Thousands without power in mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX 2

Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday

CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO

Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas is today, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today last Wednesday, and it wasn’t any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and cooks at the Carthage, Missouri Crisis Center; he […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers

Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes

OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

