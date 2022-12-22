Read full article on original website
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
Putin says one missile will trigger ‘hundreds’ of warheads in stark message on nuclear deterrence
Russian President Vladimir Putin drew international attention after he warned that even one missile on Russian territory would be met with 'hundreds' of warheads amid an address on nuclear deterrence.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Russian Lawmaker: Moscow Will Use Missiles to 'Burn' Europeans With Napalm
The State Duma member, Pyotr Tolstoy, said European aid to Ukraine would pale in comparison to Russian artillery.
Iran threatens Zelenskyy over speech to Congress, claims it has provided no arms to Russia
Iran took a swing at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he accused Tehran of supplying drones to Russian in an address to the U.S. Congress.
North Korea Blames U.S. for Ukraine 'Bloodshed' after Wagner Arms Reports
The international community will have to focus on the U.S. criminal acts of bringing bloodshed and destruction to Ukraine," a North Korean official said.
Why Viktor Bout's return to Russia is so important for Vladimir Putin
Viktor Bout is a man who many ordinary Russians have likely have heard of, and he certainly is of mythological importance to the Russian elite. He is not someone Vladimir Putin wanted to leave behind.
Putin suggests Russia may abandon ‘first use’ nuclear doctrine
President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested that Russia may abandon its nuclear doctrine preventing the country from being the first to use nuclear weapons during conflict.
Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow might think about adopting what he described as a U.S. concept of a preemptive military strike, noting that it has the weapons to do the job. Putin’s blunt statement comes amid soaring Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. He said Russia is “thinking about it,” adding that the U.S. wasn’t shy to talk about the policy openly in the past. For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern about U.S. efforts to develop the so-called Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour.
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
Russia dismissive of Ukraine getting U.S. Patriot missiles
WASHINGTON/KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia said that Ukraine acquiring Patriot missiles from the United States, announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Moscow from achieving its goals.
Russian military bloggers are reportedly irate at Moscow over Ukraine's drone strikes deep inside Russia
A day after Ukraine launched two long-range attack drones at military air bases deep inside Russian territory on Monday, according to Russia's Defense Ministry and an undentified Ukrainian official, another drone struck an oil facility near the airport in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, Kursk's governor said Tuesday morning. The airport, in the city of Kursk, is used for both civilian aviation and the Russian military, The New York Times reports. The two air bases struck Monday — Engles, more than 370 miles from Ukraine, and Dyagilevo, about 300 miles from Ukraine's border and only 100 miles from Moscow — house aircraft...
US Says Russia's Wagner Group Bought North Korean Weapons for Ukraine War
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday. Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the assertion as...
Putin Has Escape Plan to Venezuela if Russia Loses War: Former Speechwriter
"I usually don't retell insider stories, but today I will make an exception," Abbas Gallyamov wrote on his Telegram channel.
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region, which is about an hour’s drive away, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the North Korean drones. The attack helicopters fired a combined 100 rounds but it wasn’t immediately known if any of the North Korean drones were shot down, according to the Defense Ministry. There were no immediate reports of civilian damage on the ground in South Korea. One of the North Korean drones returned to the North after three hours in South Korea, while the rest disappeared from South Korean military radars one after another, the Joint Chiefs said.
Head of Russia's Wagner Group Dismisses Talk of N. Korean Weapons as Gossip
(Reuters) - The head of private Russian military company the Wagner Group on Thursday dismissed as "gossip and speculation" a U.S. assertion that it had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea. "Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long...
Britney Griner-Viktor Bout trade gives Vladimir Putin two victories
The prisoner trade of WNBA player Brittney Griner for terrorist arms dealer Viktor Bout is a significant political victory for Vladimir Putin. The Russian president has won the one-for-one swap of a Russian intelligence agent convicted of conspiring to kill Americans for an WNBA player who, even Russia admits, was simply carrying a small amount of Cannabis oil on her person.
Russian Private Military Group Receiving Arms From N. Korea, White House Says
The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said U.S. intelligence officials...
