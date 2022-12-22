ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
KEYT

Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow might think about adopting what he described as a U.S. concept of a preemptive military strike, noting that it has the weapons to do the job. Putin’s blunt statement comes amid soaring Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. He said Russia is “thinking about it,” adding that the U.S. wasn’t shy to talk about the policy openly in the past. For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern about U.S. efforts to develop the so-called Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour.
The Independent

Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
The Week

Russian military bloggers are reportedly irate at Moscow over Ukraine's drone strikes deep inside Russia

A day after Ukraine launched two long-range attack drones at military air bases deep inside Russian territory on Monday, according to Russia's Defense Ministry and an undentified Ukrainian official, another drone struck an oil facility near the airport in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, Kursk's governor said Tuesday morning. The airport, in the city of Kursk, is used for both civilian aviation and the Russian military, The New York Times reports. The two air bases struck Monday — Engles, more than 370 miles from Ukraine, and Dyagilevo, about 300 miles from Ukraine's border and only 100 miles from Moscow — house aircraft...
US News and World Report

US Says Russia's Wagner Group Bought North Korean Weapons for Ukraine War

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday. Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the assertion as...
The Associated Press

S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region, which is about an hour’s drive away, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the North Korean drones. The attack helicopters fired a combined 100 rounds but it wasn’t immediately known if any of the North Korean drones were shot down, according to the Defense Ministry. There were no immediate reports of civilian damage on the ground in South Korea. One of the North Korean drones returned to the North after three hours in South Korea, while the rest disappeared from South Korean military radars one after another, the Joint Chiefs said.
US News and World Report

Head of Russia's Wagner Group Dismisses Talk of N. Korean Weapons as Gossip

(Reuters) - The head of private Russian military company the Wagner Group on Thursday dismissed as "gossip and speculation" a U.S. assertion that it had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea. "Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long...
Washington Examiner

Britney Griner-Viktor Bout trade gives Vladimir Putin two victories

The prisoner trade of WNBA player Brittney Griner for terrorist arms dealer Viktor Bout is a significant political victory for Vladimir Putin. The Russian president has won the one-for-one swap of a Russian intelligence agent convicted of conspiring to kill Americans for an WNBA player who, even Russia admits, was simply carrying a small amount of Cannabis oil on her person.
