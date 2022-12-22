ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2022

A clipper system moves into and through the eastern corn belt quickly today. This system will bring a bit of light snow potential, with a coating to an inch over about 50% of the state. However, it also will bring the last of our cold air, as a significant pattern change is upon us. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun.
Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
Winter storm: Roads still being treated, power concerns alleviated

A winter storm system moved into the Buckeye State overnight on Thursday, dropping temperatures to below-zero and producing negative double-digit wind chills. The system is expected to last until Sunday. You can get the latest forecast here. The biggest worries are the bitter cold, ice and high wind gusts, which...
Ohio Winter Weather Status Update #2

The information below was valid as of Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST. The information in this status update is rapidly changing and information may not be accurate beyond the date/time listed. Status. The winter weather system continues to move across the state producing snow, high winds, freezing...
Area paralyzed by winter storm

LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
ODOT to continue working to clear roads through weekend

OHIO — The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimated that 112 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season. They also predicted they would have to rescue 900,000 people with their roadside assistance. Due to the winter storms that swept through the country and Ohio over the last few days,...
Severe winter weather expected through weekend

GAHANNA — Meteorologists at AEP Ohio are monitoring the potential for a major winter storm throughout the area, including extremely cold temperatures, snow and winds over 50 mph expected through the weekend. With temperatures expected to drop to dangerous lows and blizzard-like conditions, it’s important for customers to take...
FORECAST: Christmas will be cold and blustery across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — Light snow and flurries will continue across the area Saturday night through Christmas Day. A heavier snow squall will likely continue along the shoreline of Lake and Ashtabula Counties with additional snow accumulations. It will be windy, but local travel should improve by Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas Day will top out in the teens with wind chills below zero.
Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures.  Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard rose to 27 in western New York, authorities said Monday, as the region reeled from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Much of the rest of the United States was hit by ferocious winter conditions.
Winter Storm Power Outages

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - As the winter storm approaches WTAP is keeping an eye out for power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Current outages as of 3:00 P.M. WTAP will continue to update throughout the day.
