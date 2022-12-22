Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
JCSO: Two men accused of robbing Lowe’s arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Two men are behind bars on Saturday in Jackson County, Florida after deputies say they stole from Lowe’s in Marianna. Christopher R. Williams and James Williams were arrested after officials say they received a call of a theft in progress. A deputy then...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Christopher and James Williams for Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud on December 24, 2022
On Friday, Dec. 23, around 1:30 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a theft in progress at Lowe’s in Marianna and received a detailed description of the suspects. Deputies were actively patrolling the area due to increased activity, saw the suspects leaving the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates another death
Thursday afternoon, the Opp Police Department was dispatched to a resident ont he 600 Block of West Covington Avenue to an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found 62 year old Kimberly Renee Cowen, of Opp, deceased in a bedroom of the residence. A death Investigation was initiated and a search warrant was executed.
wtvy.com
Coffee County missing person alert cancelled
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued to assist the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office in locating 72-year-old Michael Otecia Matthews was cancelled just after midnight on Friday morning. No additional information is available at this time. ORIGINAL. COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee...
WCTV
GCSO: Man detained in Chattahoochee murder
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been detained pending an on-going investigation. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights...
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested on rape charge
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man has been arrested and charged with one count of rape. According to Sergeant Tim Mullis with the Dothan Police Department, the crime occurred Wednesday, December 21, at a home in Dothan and was reported to the DPD. After an investigation, Deandre Oneal James,...
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted; police say he killed over car battery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been indicted by a Houston County Grand Jury on Capital Murder charges that police say stem from an argument over a car battery. Tobias Marsh, 35, was arrested on June 15, the same day that 31-year-old Willie Roberson was shot in the 900 block of North Bell Street in Dothan.
wdhn.com
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
wtvy.com
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion: Ashford vs Pike County
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pike County defeated Ashford to move on to the Hoops explosion championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
wdhn.com
South Dale EMS handles worker’s comp lawsuit; still seeing problems from ARPA funding
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A local EMS group was facing a lawsuit from the government, after their workman’s comp benefits expired, while the group is also fighting to stay open. South Dale EMS serves Newton, Grimes, Midland City, Napier Field, and Pinckard. The department of labor sued...
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley CP is investigating a Thursday night shooting
Chipley Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night. Chief Scott Thompson confirmed the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of Kay Avenue in Chipley. Thompson said an argument erupted in which the gunman shot the victim once in the abdomen. The victim has been...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Gives Back submission form
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Gives Back showcases organizations that are dedicated to giving back to the community. News 4′s Kinsley Centers wants to know your suggestions for Wiregrass Gives Back. If you have any organizations you’d like to see featured, fill out the form below. Subscribe to...
wdhn.com
Industrial accident kills one in Troy
Troy, Ala (WDHN)—An industrial accident at Rex Lumber has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to Troy Police. On Wednesday, December 21 the Troy Police Department responded to an industrial accident at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. According to the TPD, when officers arrived on the...
Alabama couple arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer
NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was questioned by the officer, and then […]
wdhn.com
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
wtvy.com
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
wtvy.com
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
EARLY CO., GA. (WTVY) - Children and families were reunited with their loved ones in Blakely, Georgia. The Early County Sheriff’s Office created some Christmas magic for those families. “See, I come from a big family, one of thirteen kids, and Christmas is real dear to my heart,” Early...
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley Offers Last-Minute Gift Ideas, 50% Off Everything in the Store Through January 2, 2023
Last chance for last-minute Christmas shopping as WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in downtown Chipley, Florida offers 50% everything in the store, through January 2, 2023. 1414 Main Street (Hwy 77), just a mile north of I-10 in Chipley.
