Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Earns National Accreditation from the Commission on Cancer

hellowoodlands.com
U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Ellenbeck and Family Surprised with Mortgage-Free Home During Houston Texans Game
HOUSTON, TX – Operation Finally Home, the Houston Texans, and USAA surprised U.S. Army Sgt. Joanna Ellenbeck and her family with the news they’ll be moving into a custom-built, mortgage-free home built by Century Communities on a lot donated by The Howard Hughes Corporation® in The Woodlands Hills next year. The surprise took place during the Texans game on Sunday, December 18 at NRG Stadium.
hellowoodlands.com
CASA Announces Eight Staff Members Complete TBRI® Practitioner Training
CONROE, TX – CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County is pleased to announce that eight staff members have completed training this year to become Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI®) Practitioners through the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at TCU. The TBRI® Practitioners are Erica Avedikian, Julie Brown, Mandy Dalton, Destin Hudek, Lindsay Miller, Kristy O’Neal, Francine Stanfield, and Victoria Warmuth. They join four previously trained practitioners at CASA.
Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility
HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents. They started having issues on...
houstononthecheap.com
12 Fun things to do in Houston this week of December 26, 2022 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of December 26 include Christmas Bird Count, Movies Under The Stars: Lightyear, Solstice by Studio Iregular Labyrinth Walk, Shen Yun show, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What that means...
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures
Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
fox26houston.com
Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes
HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
houstononthecheap.com
10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022
In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
Houston Chronicle
New Austin tower will take crown of Texas' tallest building from Houston
Since its completion in 1982, the 75-story JPMorgan Chase Tower on Travis Street in downtown Houston has stood as the tallest building in Texas—an honor that will soon be taken from the Bayou City thanks to a new skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Austin. As first reported by...
crossroadstoday.com
2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
cw39.com
Highest number of heart attacks happen on this day during the holidays
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Do you know which day has the most reported heart attacks?. Sadly, Christmas day has the most cardiac deaths all year, according to the American Heart Association. The second largest number occurs on December 26 with the third highest number of cardiac deaths, that happens on January first.
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
police1.com
‘You make our jobs worthwhile’: Burn survivor inspires LEOs while serving as an officer for a day
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — For 19-year-old Zaid Garcia, becoming a police officer has been a lifelong dream since he was 10 years old, but he always felt his dream might be out of reach. “I told her, ‘Mom, I think I can do it,’” Garcia told KPRC News. “To...
Click2Houston.com
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – The head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association reported that many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, but the city of Houston’s fire chief said that is definitely not the case. “As of noon, 17...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
