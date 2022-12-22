Read full article on original website
KOMO News
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopens, Stevens Pass to remain closed
WASHINGTON STATE — After remaining closed Saturday night, Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg reopened Sunday morning. Chains are required on all vehicles except that don't have all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. "Thanks to all for your patience during this...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
Snoqualmie Pass reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash – The Snoqualmie Pass has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg. The closure was caused by freezing rain in the area, which created avalanche danger. Chains are required on the pass, except for all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
seattlebikeblog.com
Alert: Spokane Street Bridge closed ‘all weekend’
The Spokane Street Bridge to West Seattle didn’t make it through the ice storm, and it will likely remain closed for the rest of the weekend. SDOT Director Greg Spotts said on Twitter that the mechanical problem on the swing bridge “may have been caused by a power outage” during the ice storm. But regardless of the cause, it will be out of service “all weekend,” he said.
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
KOMO News
Residents along Highway 2 clean up damage, wait on power restoration after severe weather
GOLD BAR, Wash. — Residents in Gold Bar and nearby communities along Highway 2 are dealing with a mess from the severe weather: trees down, powerlines down, and ice on the roads. “We’re sitting in the house hearing trees snap and fall, not knowing where they’re going to go,”...
KOMO News
Fourth vandalism incident in Pierce County today leaves over 1,800 residents without power
TACOMA, Wash. — Deputies are investigating three burglaries that left more than 7,000 Pierce County residents without power on Sunday morning. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), a call was received at 5:26 a.m. reporting a burglary at the Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) Substation at 22312 46th Avenue East. Deputies arrived and noticed a forced entry into the fenced area, PCSD said, adding that nothing had been taken from the substation but the suspect vandalized the equipment, causing an outage.
Thousands left without power after four Pierce County substations attacked
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — At least 17,000 people were left without power after four substations were attacked in Pierce County on Christmas Day. Two Tacoma Power Utilities substations and one Puget Sound Energy substation were vandalized Sunday morning. Another Puget Sound Energy substation was set on fire Sunday evening.
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
KOMO News
Body found after fire at Everett home on Christmas night
EVERETT, Wash, — A person was killed after a home in Snohomish County caught fire on Christmas night. According to the Everett Fire Department, crews responded to multiple reports of a fire at a fourplex on the 9800 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast around 11:25 p.m. Sunday. The residence is located a few blocks north of Southeast Everett Mall Way.
AOL Corp
Vehicle crash leaves Eatonville man dead on SR 7, State Patrol says
UPDATE 5 p.m.: The Washington State Patrol said the person killed was a 42-year-old Eatonville man. The man’s car was stopped on the northbound shoulder of SR 7 near 310th Street when it made a U-turn into the southbound travel lane and was hit by the other car, according to the WSP.
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral
As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
KOMO News
Video shows scary moment person almost run over by sliding car on icy Seattle street
SEATTLE — A rare ice storm swept through western Washington overnight creating dangerous driving conditions across the region. KOMO News saw many people Friday morning slipping and sliding on the roads, but also sidewalks. Our viewers have also been sending us footage of the dangerous conditions they're seeing in their neighborhoods.
Holiday travelers brave ‘very unpredictable’ elements at the passes
NORTH BEND, Wash. — While the winter weather is slowly clearing up in Puget Sound, it’s a completely different story up in the Cascades. Snow continues to fall in places like the Snoqualmie Pass, as well as temperatures dropping to below-freezing temperatures. As of Friday night, WSDOT officials say chain requirements are in place through all the passes.
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
4 Pierce County utility substations vandalized, cutting power to more than 14K on Christmas
GRAHAM, Wash. — Over 14,000 people in Pierce County celebrated Christmas in the dark. The Sheriff’s Department says four utility substations were vandalized early Sunday morning. “I woke up and the power was out,” said Thomas Morisada. “We live right over there off of 224th and we...
kpq.com
Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee
Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Police have not revealed other information about the death, as an...
KOMO News
Slippery sidewalks and roads in Snohomish County puts people on alert
EDMONDS, Wash. — Following the heavy snowfall in Snohomish County, neighborhoods are now dealing with the icy roads and sidewalks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said their crews plow the snow based on priority levels. They focus largely on the main highways and streets that are heavily used.
kpq.com
Heavy Damage To Wenatchee Home From Fire Early Christmas Morning
Wenatchee Police say a home was heavily damaged from a fire reported at 1:12am Sunday morning. Officers say a power line going to the house at 215 Lewis Street caused a tree to catch fire, with the home catching fire from there. Sgt. Joe Eaton said officers arrived to see...
