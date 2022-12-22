ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

KOMO News

I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopens, Stevens Pass to remain closed

WASHINGTON STATE — After remaining closed Saturday night, Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg reopened Sunday morning. Chains are required on all vehicles except that don't have all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. "Thanks to all for your patience during this...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Snoqualmie Pass reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash – The Snoqualmie Pass has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg. The closure was caused by freezing rain in the area, which created avalanche danger. Chains are required on the pass, except for all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ELLENSBURG, WA
seattlebikeblog.com

Alert: Spokane Street Bridge closed ‘all weekend’

The Spokane Street Bridge to West Seattle didn’t make it through the ice storm, and it will likely remain closed for the rest of the weekend. SDOT Director Greg Spotts said on Twitter that the mechanical problem on the swing bridge “may have been caused by a power outage” during the ice storm. But regardless of the cause, it will be out of service “all weekend,” he said.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Fourth vandalism incident in Pierce County today leaves over 1,800 residents without power

TACOMA, Wash. — Deputies are investigating three burglaries that left more than 7,000 Pierce County residents without power on Sunday morning. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), a call was received at 5:26 a.m. reporting a burglary at the Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) Substation at 22312 46th Avenue East. Deputies arrived and noticed a forced entry into the fenced area, PCSD said, adding that nothing had been taken from the substation but the suspect vandalized the equipment, causing an outage.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Body found after fire at Everett home on Christmas night

EVERETT, Wash, — A person was killed after a home in Snohomish County caught fire on Christmas night. According to the Everett Fire Department, crews responded to multiple reports of a fire at a fourplex on the 9800 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast around 11:25 p.m. Sunday. The residence is located a few blocks north of Southeast Everett Mall Way.
EVERETT, WA
Ingram Atkinson

Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral

As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Woman Found Frozen To Death in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Police are investigating a death of a woman who was described as being found frozen outside the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee at 222 N, Wenatchee Ave. The woman was discovered and reported to police at 5:24am Sunday morning. Police have not revealed other information about the death, as an...
WENATCHEE, WA
KOMO News

Slippery sidewalks and roads in Snohomish County puts people on alert

EDMONDS, Wash. — Following the heavy snowfall in Snohomish County, neighborhoods are now dealing with the icy roads and sidewalks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said their crews plow the snow based on priority levels. They focus largely on the main highways and streets that are heavily used.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

