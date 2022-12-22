ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Hill

Early voting skepticism causes headaches for GOP heading into 2024

Republican leaders are urging their base to take a less skeptical stance on early and mail-in voting after the party suffered significant losses in the midterms through heavily relying on in-person voting on Election Day.  The GOP’s latest message on the matter marks a change in tone for the party, which was heavily influenced by…
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Buster

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
