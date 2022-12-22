Read full article on original website
Early voting skepticism causes headaches for GOP heading into 2024
Republican leaders are urging their base to take a less skeptical stance on early and mail-in voting after the party suffered significant losses in the midterms through heavily relying on in-person voting on Election Day. The GOP’s latest message on the matter marks a change in tone for the party, which was heavily influenced by…
KCAU 9 News
Stray of the Day: Meet Buster
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
An offshore wind project being built with union labor could be exactly what energy workers need
Labor unions and allied environmental groups have long argued that high-quality jobs can and should power the shift away from fossil fuels. Up until now, renewable energy jobs haven’t paid as well as those in traditional energy sectors, but that may be changing.
Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers rise to No. 15 in AP Poll
The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team is No. 15 in the updated AP Poll as of Monday, December 26.
