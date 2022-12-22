Read full article on original website
Busy Taylor intersection to install new safety measures in 2023
Where FM 3349 meets U.S. Highway 79, vehicles often yield in the middle of the intersection as they try to cross.
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
Austin Fire Department responds to hundreds of weather related calls
The Austin Fire Department tweeted Saturday it received almost three times its usual call volume over 24 hours, a majority of which were directly related to freezing weather.
KXAN
Austin cold weather shelters open again Monday night
Cold weather shelters are opening again Monday night following a weekend of frigid temperatures due to an Arctic front.
Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened
ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
Austin expected to make shade improvements to city parks ahead of Summer 2023
The City of Austin released a memorandum Monday which showed many city parks were in need of more shade ahead of the hot, summer months.
Road near Samsung site in Taylor officially named ‘Samsung Highway’
On Tuesday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court announced the road currently known as Future County Road (CR 404 to FM 973) near the Samsung site in Taylor was officially named "Samsung Highway."
Two people transported from house fire on Ann Showers Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS transported two people from a house fire near Elgin, according to the public information officer for Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (ESD 12).
Austin Fire responds to over 500 weather calls in one day; EMS responds to two CO incidents
The department typically responds to 275 calls, on average, in a 24-hour shift. Friday's calls were a nearly 200% increase than typical.
KXAN
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
‘You’re not alone in this’: Homeless shelter provides overnight stay during Arctic Freeze
The Southside Community Center in San Marcos is taking in the homeless community this entire weekend regardless of power outages or not.
Austin nonprofit travels to several homeless encampments to ensure safety during extreme weather
Jackson said his team battled the frigid temperatures to deliver items, such as weighted blankets, food, hot cocoa and more.
City of Leander opens warming center for Atmos customers without gas
Many Atmos Energy customers have been experiencing low or no gas pressure Friday. Leander has opened a temporary warming center for those customers.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
Frozen pipes keep plumbers and firefighters busy every year.
Trail of Lights plans to reopen Friday, close early due to Arctic blast
The Trail was closed Thursday due to the cold weather that moved into the area, but organizers said prepaid general admission will begin at 7 p.m. and all ticketholders must be through the gates by 8:30 p.m.
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
How to check for power: Thousands of customers affected with localized outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Although state leaders this week have ensured Texans that the power grid is prepared for the frigid temperatures gripping Texas Thursday and Friday, heavy winds are still likely to cause localized problems for utility companies around the state. Early Thursday afternoon, a number of issues were...
2 displaced after fire in northwest Austin apartment complex
Just after 7 p.m. Friday, fire crews responded to the 8200 block of Neely Drive for a fire that required a second alarm.
