Soup is a runaway winner at annual Leader Holiday Dinner
The Leader Holiday Dinner returned Dec. 16 after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic and drew a sellout crowd to the Jefferson College campus in Hillsboro. Sponsored by Leader Publications and the Jefferson College Foundation, the dinner featured a six-course meal, entertainment by the Jefferson College Jazz Combo, food demonstrations and more.
St. Louis Kolache restaurant to open in Arnold
A Ballwin couple will bring a unique restaurant filled with sweet and savory offerings to Arnold. Jen and Tim Heilwagner plan to open a St. Louis Kolache restaurant at 1249 Water Tower Plaza, a shopping plaza off Jeffco Boulevard anchored by the Schnucks grocery store. “Arnold was a very intentional...
Cici’s Pizza continues free Farmington Christmas dinner tradition
FARMINGTON, Mo. – Most restaurants are closed today, but Cici’s Pizza in Farmington will be serving hundreds of people a free Christmas Day dinner! It will be served curbside outside the restaurant, located on Market Street between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The menu includes turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, and […]
Carolyn J. Besore, 83, Farmington
Carolyn J. Besore, 83, of Farmington died Dec. 20, 2022, at Cedarhurst in Farmington. Mrs. Besore had worked at Saint Gobain Glass Co. (now Ardagh Glass) in Pevely. She was born Aug. 29, 1939, in Marion, Ind., the daughter of the late Robert B. and Mary E. (nee Helms) Elliott.
John Norman Cavagna, 85, High Ridge
John Norman Cavagna, 85, of High Ridge died Dec. 22, 2022, in High Ridge. Mr. Cavagna was a 1955 graduate of Hillsboro High School. After earning a machinist certification from Ranken Technical School, he spent many years working as a machinist in the plastics/heating industry, retiring after many years working at Watlow Electric. He also had a successful home television repair business for many years. He had a passion for cars, especially restoring old Corvairs, and won many awards for his craftmanship. He was an active member of the Show-Me Corvair Club for many years. He also was a longtime member of St. Martin United Church of Christ in High Ridge. He loved animals, especially dogs, and enjoyed sports and watching the Cardinals, Blues, and Chiefs. He spent time coaching his children’s team sports and supported their involvement in Job’s Daughters and DeMolay. He also loved to travel and had been to almost every state on family vacations. Born April 23, 1937, in Foley, he was the son of the late Felix and Jesse (Turnbough) Cavagna. He was preceded in death by his wife: Joan Cavagna.
Michael Joseph Pruneau, 78, Crystal City
Michael Joseph Pruneau, 78, of Crystal City died Dec. 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Pruneau was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army and was retired from the Chrysler Corp. plant in Fenton. He was a longtime member of the Plattin Rock Boat Club, where he enjoyed his favorite pastime of watching the Mississippi River. Born Dec. 30, 1943, he was the son of the late Alice (Cupie) Martin and Joseph (Doc) Pruneau.
One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights
Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
Doggy daycare, training facility opens in Fenton
Residents seeking ways to house or train their dogs have a new option in Sled and Breakfast, a doggy daycare and training facility that recently opened at 1051 Old Gravois Road in unincorporated Fenton. Richie Camden and Melissa Chestnut have taken their love of dogs and knowledge of all things...
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
Debbie Fay Scaggs, 67, De Soto
Debbie Fay Scaggs, 67, of De Soto died Dec. 18, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Scaggs was born Jan. 7, 1955, in Festus, the daughter of the late Lucindy (Schanz) and Clifford Govro. She is survived by her husband of 51 years: John Scaggs of De Soto; a daughter: Angie (Michael) Ritch of De Soto; and three siblings: Betty (Ronnie) Bollinger of De Soto, Ruth (Steve) Ash of Festus and Jimmy (Robin) Govro of Festus. She was preceded in death by three sisters: Louise Jeffries, Judy (Gene survives of Festus) Markotay and Tammy (the late Stan) Worley.
Pickup stolen from outside Eureka landscape supply business
A pickup that was for sale was stolen from outside Kirkwood Material Supply West, 5151 Hwy. 109, in Eureka. The 1986 Chevrolet C-10 was worth about $4,000, Eureka Police reported. A 64-year-old St. Louis man said he parked the pickup outside the business and placed for sale signs in its...
Homeless shelter in freezing temperatures are filling up fast
The harsh cold is far more dangerous for homeless people. Snow and subzero temperatures can be fatal for those who are homeless.
Stone Soup Cottage announces Wild Game Dinner on three nights in January
Stone Soup Cottage in Cottleville has reached what can only be called “elite status” in the restaurant world. Its dinner experiences—such as the upcoming five-course wild game dinner paired with Chateauneuf du Pape wines, which will be held January 19, 20, and 21—have become so exclusive and coveted, they can be announced on short notice (three days before Christmas) and ticketed early the following day (as in 7 a.m. on December 23, for anyone wishing to set an alarm).
Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs
The Compton Heights manse shows that home maintenance is a bitch
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Forget something?. With so much time and energy going into checking off those Christmas lists, it's understandable that the grocery list might have gotten left by the wayside. Don't worry though! If you're in need of a last-minute Christmas dinner ingredient, there are a few options...
Busy holiday flights, winter storm continue to affect travelers
Thousands of flights have been disrupted because of the Arctic blast that affected a large part of the country. With lots more people expected to travel Christmas Day, the troubles may continue.
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
QuikTrip starts long zoning process for gas station proposed at Saint Louis University entrance that's opposed by residents
ST. LOUIS — QuikTrip has started the long zoning process required to build a new gas station and convenience store next to the Saint Louis University campus, which will require a series of public hearings and approvals from city and state officials. The Tulsa-based chain of gas stations and...
Arnold asks voters for new sales tax to fund law enforcement
The city of Arnold will ask voters in April to approve a sales tax increase to fund the Arnold Police Department. City Council members voted unanimously Dec. 15 to place a 1-cent sales tax increase tied to a 50 percent property tax reduction on the April 4 ballot. The measure,...
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
