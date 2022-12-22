John Norman Cavagna, 85, of High Ridge died Dec. 22, 2022, in High Ridge. Mr. Cavagna was a 1955 graduate of Hillsboro High School. After earning a machinist certification from Ranken Technical School, he spent many years working as a machinist in the plastics/heating industry, retiring after many years working at Watlow Electric. He also had a successful home television repair business for many years. He had a passion for cars, especially restoring old Corvairs, and won many awards for his craftmanship. He was an active member of the Show-Me Corvair Club for many years. He also was a longtime member of St. Martin United Church of Christ in High Ridge. He loved animals, especially dogs, and enjoyed sports and watching the Cardinals, Blues, and Chiefs. He spent time coaching his children’s team sports and supported their involvement in Job’s Daughters and DeMolay. He also loved to travel and had been to almost every state on family vacations. Born April 23, 1937, in Foley, he was the son of the late Felix and Jesse (Turnbough) Cavagna. He was preceded in death by his wife: Joan Cavagna.

