KCBD
Tires still burning at rubber plant north of Denver City
DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Tires are still burning and are expected to burn for days at the rubber plant north of Denver City. Fire crews from Denver City, Plains, Seagraves, and Seminole were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found a large structure “fully involved.”
Hobbs man arrested for commercial burglary
HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Hobbs Police Department responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Broadway Street on Tuesday, December 20, at around 3:15 am. Officers say when they arrived, they heard noises coming from behind a garage door located at the business and noticed another door that was slightly open. After approaching the […]
Hobbs Police Department asks for help locating suspect involved in desecration of a church incident
HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect involved in a desecration of a church incident on December 19. Officers responded to a call at the Crosswinds Church on 1701 N. Jefferson Street in reference to criminal damage to a church. Hobbs PD looked a video of a male walking on Jefferson Street wearing black pants and a black jacket. In the same video, the male was seen throwing a rock at the glass door of the church, which caused it to break. The door was valued at $800.
Permian Basin Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter places wreaths for veterans
ANDREWS, Texas — Today is Wreaths Across America Day and organizations and people around the country are placing wreaths on the graves of veterans to honor them. One of these organizations that placed wreaths today was the Permian Basin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution or D.A.R.
Beyond the Bow: Community comes together to Make a Wish for child with cerebral palsy
HOBBS, N.M. — Schools almost out for the holidays, but it's a perfect time to take a look back at the school year and one of many wonderful things faculty and staff do for their students. A Make a Wish dream was met for one student at an elementary...
