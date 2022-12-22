HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect involved in a desecration of a church incident on December 19. Officers responded to a call at the Crosswinds Church on 1701 N. Jefferson Street in reference to criminal damage to a church. Hobbs PD looked a video of a male walking on Jefferson Street wearing black pants and a black jacket. In the same video, the male was seen throwing a rock at the glass door of the church, which caused it to break. The door was valued at $800.

HOBBS, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO