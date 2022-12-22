ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea County, NM

Comments / 2

Related
KCBD

Tires still burning at rubber plant north of Denver City

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Tires are still burning and are expected to burn for days at the rubber plant north of Denver City. Fire crews from Denver City, Plains, Seagraves, and Seminole were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found a large structure “fully involved.”
DENVER CITY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs man arrested for commercial burglary

HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Hobbs Police Department responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Broadway Street on Tuesday, December 20, at around 3:15 am. Officers say when they arrived, they heard noises coming from behind a garage door located at the business and noticed another door that was slightly open. After approaching the […]
HOBBS, NM
NewsWest 9

Hobbs Police Department asks for help locating suspect involved in desecration of a church incident

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect involved in a desecration of a church incident on December 19. Officers responded to a call at the Crosswinds Church on 1701 N. Jefferson Street in reference to criminal damage to a church. Hobbs PD looked a video of a male walking on Jefferson Street wearing black pants and a black jacket. In the same video, the male was seen throwing a rock at the glass door of the church, which caused it to break. The door was valued at $800.
HOBBS, NM
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy