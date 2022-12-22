Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Delays, cancellations reported at local airports
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter weather across the U.S. is causing ripples of cancellations and delays at airports nationwide and locally. The timing unfortunately is coinciding with people trying to return home for the holidays. Both Sarasota-Bradenton International and Tampa International airports are reporting cancellations and delays for inbound and outbound flights.
fox13news.com
Semi-truck flips on I-275 in Pinellas County, closes interstate for three hours
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A FedEx semi-truck flipped on I-275 in Pinellas County Saturday morning, causing the southbound lanes on the interstate to close for three hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near State Road 686 around 6:12 a.m. The driver of the semi-truck was heading southbound...
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
Longboat Observer
Town nears completion of design of north-end roundabout
Although Longboat Key did not hide its animosity for the roundabout now complete in Sarasota, the town is actively pursuing a roundabout of its own on the north end of the barrier island. In Sept. 2018, the town voted to spend $22,760 from its contingency fund to hire CDM Smith...
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire destroys Lakewood Ranch home
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lakewood Ranch home is in ruins after an early morning fire Monday. The fire inside the home in the 11000 block of Rivers Bluff Circle started shortly after 1:30 a.m., a fire official told ABC7 at the scene. Neighbor Jane Drake said she was in...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
Mysuncoast.com
1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Commissioners hand out holiday meals to first responders
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioners handed out over 100 meals to first responders at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 24. The meals were provided by Popi’s Place and served by the commissioners along with Sheriff Rick Wells. According to Manatee County Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge, the meals are a thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day including Christmas eve and day.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA expands counties eligible for Hurricane Nicole assistance
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been added to list of FEMA assistance eligibility in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are...
Longboat Observer
One seriously injured in auto mishap on Longboat Key
A crash that sent a sedan into a storefront on Bay Isles Parkway on Wednesday afternoon resulted in three injuries, one of them serious, Longboat Key authorities said. One person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital initially as a trauma alert, but a spokesperson for Longboat Key Fire-Rescue said the victim had been released from hospital care by Thursday. The other two victims were checked by paramedics at the scene but were not taken to the hospital.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in Ellenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred December 25th in Ellenton. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an in-progress fight in the 4200 block of Day Bridge Place. En route, deputies say they learned one person had been stabbed....
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota woman missing since Dec. 5 has been found
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say a woman reported missing for nearly three weeks has been found and she is OK. Gina Ludlam had been missing since Dec. 5. On Christmas Day, police said on Twitter that she had retuned home. “Thank you to everyone who shared our post and helped us get the word out,” the tweet said.
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Christmas & New Year’s Holidays
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
Mysuncoast.com
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman arrested in connection with a DUI crash Dec. 19 is now facing a manslaughter charge after the pedestrian she allegedly hit died. Bradenton police say on Dec. 19, Nicole Brennan, 50, was driving at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 26th Street West, when she struck a pedestrian.
FHP searches for driver involved in Tampa hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a driver involved in an early morning crash. The driver of the first vehicle failed to stop and left the scene of the crash.
usf.edu
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
Mysuncoast.com
Santa is Taking the Frigid Temperatures back to the North, as a Warming Trend Kicks Off
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoasters received a chilly Christmas gift from mother nature by waking up to some freezing temperatures. A slightly warmer morning is on the rise Monday, as temperatures land in the upper 30′s by day break. After the sun rises temperatures will climb to the 40s, but the wind chill keeps it feeling frigid through mid morning. Expect a high in the 50′s by late afternoon. Monday skies will show a mix of clouds and sunshine.
