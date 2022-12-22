Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Indian fintech Money View valued at $900 million in new funding
Apis Partners led Money View’s Series E funding round, valuing the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at $900 million, up from $615 million in a $75 million Series D funding round in March. The startup said in a statement that the round hasn’t closed and it expects to raise more capital.
Apartment Therapy
The First “Climate Resilient” Floating City Will Be Built Off South Korea
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Korean firms aim to turn gas stations into fulfillment centers
South Korean companies announced plans to turn urban gas stations into mini logistics hubs to meet increasing delivery sector demand, especially in big cities.
Who Is Caroline Ellison, Stanford Grad and Former CEO of Alameda Research?
Ellison joined the Alameda team as a trader in 2018 and became its co-CEO in 2021. She now faces seven counts related to fraud and money laundering.
freightwaves.com
Lazer Logistics adds yard management assets in latest deal
Lazer Logistics announced Tuesday the acquisition of assets from yard management provider Preferred Cartage Trucking Services. Greeley, Colorado-based Preferred is a 30-year-old yard operator primarily serving the meatpacking and processing industry throughout the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. It provides short-haul shuttles and yard movements of trailers for its customers. The company also engages in local and regional over-the-road transportation services.
Europe's fastest supercomputer just connected to a quantum computer in Finland — here's why
The merged computing power can give rise to faster and more accurate machine learning applications.
China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers
China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc.’s Fleet Modernization Contract with USDA Featured in Recent Articles
CubCrafters, the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft, was featured in recent articles published by FLYING Magazine and General Aviation News. The publications discuss selection of CubCrafters flagship certified CC19 XCub by the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) Wildlife Services for a new government aircraft fleet modernization contract. “The XCub will be used in place of the USDA’s fleet of 30-plus-year-old legacy Piper PA-18 Super Cubs that are currently in service. The USDA utilizes turbine-powered helicopters and single-engine airplanes in multiple operations, such as the aerial application of herbicides, fertilizer and insecticides, surveying crops and wildlife, feeding fish, the application of seed in remote areas, and for support of wildland fire-fighting services. Airplanes are usually significantly less expensive to operate than helicopters, said Brad Damm, CubCrafters’ vice president of sales and marketing, noting the operational cost of one of their Cubs is about $250 per hour while a turbine-powered helicopter runs approximately $2,500 per hour,” the FLYING article reads. The piece further quotes Damm discussing deliverables under the contract. “The first two aircraft [for the USDA] are in production now and scheduled for delivery in August and September of 2023,” Damm said. “Under the contract, they have fixed price options to purchase additional aircraft in both 2024 and 2025. Our goal here at CubCrafters is to provide them with such a good platform (an aircraft that is more capable, more cost effective, and safer), that they ultimately replace their entire current fleet of around 40 legacy aircraft with the XCub.”
45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation
Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
Developments in tech, energy, even work provide reasons for optimism in 2023
Andrew Ross Sorkin, Ravi Mattu, Bernhard Warner, Sarah Kessler, Stephen Gandel, Michael J. de la Merced, Lauren Hirsch. As 2022 comes to an end amid stubborn inflation, a “tripledemic,” a climate crisis and a brutal war with no end in sight, it can be difficult to remember that good things happened this year, too.
China to Axe Travel Quarantine in Major COVID Rule Reversal
China will drop rules next month requiring inbound travelers to quarantine for the coronavirus more than a week, as the country moves to lift many of its strict anti-coronavirus measures. Since 2020, inbound travelers to China have been required to quarantine for eight days, including five days at a government-run facility. Starting on Jan. 8, however, inbound travelers will no longer be required to quarantine to avoid spreading the virus, according to China's National Health Commission. The move comes as China more broadly rolls back the harsh measures that came with President Xi Jinping's "Zero Covid" policy. After a rare wave of protests last month against the uncompromising policies, the Chinese government abandoned many of the rules, a decision that could help revive the country's economy even as it sets off more Covid infections.Read it at Reuters
Commerce Department’s Minority Business Development Agency Announces Nearly $100M for Entrepreneurs
Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce launched the Capital Readiness Program grant competition, which dedicates $93.5 million to help minority and other underserved entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses. This program, administered by the Minority Business Development Agency, marks the largest program of its kind in the history of the...
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region, which is about an hour’s drive away, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the North Korean drones. The attack helicopters fired a combined 100 rounds but it wasn’t immediately known if any of the North Korean drones were shot down, according to the Defense Ministry. There were no immediate reports of civilian damage on the ground in South Korea. One of the North Korean drones returned to the North after three hours in South Korea, while the rest disappeared from South Korean military radars one after another, the Joint Chiefs said.
NASDAQ
Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Awarded $9 Bln Worth Pentagon Cloud Deal
(RTTNews) - The Pentagon announced that up to $9 billion worth of cloud-computing contracts were awarded to Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft. In a statement, the U.S. Department of Defense said, "The purpose of this contract is to provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge."
CoinDesk
5 Digital Economy Predictions for 2023
If 2021 was the “Year of the Cryptocurrency,” then 2022 was the year it collapsed. Millions were made and lost by crypto investors while crypto companies were built and folded. With 2023 right around the corner, one thing is clear: the “Roaring Twenties” era of 2022 crypto parties...
SpaceNews.com
China sets out clear and independent long-term vision for space
HELSINKI — China’s main space contractor is working towards making the country a leading space power with a focus on developing capabilities, space infrastructure and self-reliance. Wu Yansheng, chairman of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the country’s main space contractor outlined a series of goals in...
African Development Bank Partners with Bank One on Trade Finance
The African Development Bank Group is supporting the trade finance efforts of Bank One Limited. The Group will provide a $40 million trade finance package that is meant to help Bank One of Mauritius increase its capacity to provide trade finance to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), local corporates and other key sectors in Mauritius and across Africa, the African Development Bank said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release.
The Verge
Amazon Robotics sued for $280 million by supplier left holding the bag(s)
On December 13th, Amazon’s robotics division was hit with a lawsuit seeking $280 million in damages from Gilimex Inc., a Vietnamese company responsible for manufacturing the steel and fabric storage containers that hold items as they’re moved around the company’s warehouses. The supplier says Amazon rushed it...
Carscoops
Huawei Tech To Be Present In 15M Cars Annually As Leading Automakers Sign License Agreements
Huawei — the controversial Chinese electronics manufacturer that was at the heart of several cyber security breaches and espionage accusations — is set to rake in cash from automakers seeking to license its technology. Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Porsche, Subaru, Renault, Lamborghini, and Bentley have all reportedly signed deals...
AdWeek
Revolving Doors Agency Moves: 360PR, Haberman, Team One & More
As we enter the final week of 2022, agencies around the world are continuing to innovate, take action and make moves per usual. 360PR added two mission-led brands to its roster for representation. The companies are Do Good Chicken and Little Leaf Farms, and their addition signifies growth in 360PR’s food and beverage practice.
