Montgomery County, TX

Day care worker accused of indecency with a child worked in 15 day cares, Texas cops say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A longtime day care worker in Texas was accused of indecency with a child and arrested. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the worker to contact them.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began investigating 31-year-old Dennis McDaniel in early December following accusations of inappropriate behavior with children who attended the day care where he worked, the office said in a news release.

As a result of the investigation, McDaniel was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and charged with indecency with a child, the Dec. 21 release said.

McDaniel “has had access to children in Montgomery County and Harris County through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office provided a list of 15 places McDaniel has worked or volunteered in Texas over the last 11 years:

  • Tomball Bible Church Daycare in Tomball from 2011 to 2012

  • The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) at its Tomball location in 2012

  • Graceview Baptist Church in Tomball in 2014

  • Conroe Independent School District in Conroe in 2015

  • School district located in Harris County for three days in 2015

  • ABC Academy in Conroe in 2017

  • Zion Lutheran Church and Daycare in Tomball in 2017

  • Xplor Preschool and School Age Care in Spring during 2018

  • The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) at its Woodlands location from 2018 to 2019

  • Little Texans Childcare Center in Tomball during 2020

  • School in the Pines in Spring during 2020

  • All Starz Academy in Spring during 2021

  • The Honey Tree in Houston during 2021

  • Little Tots in Spring during the summer of 2022

  • The Kids Club in Magnolia from October to December 2022

The sheriff’s office has an ongoing investigation that may result in additional charges being filed, the release said. The employers and organizations contacted so far have cooperated with the investigation.

The sheriff asked anyone with information about the day care worker to contact them at 936-760-5800 and refer to case 22A359348.

McDaniel is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

Montgomery County is about 40 miles north of Houston.

Preschool teacher took sexually explicit photos of kids in his Florida class, feds say

Deputy rapes woman in her car, giving her ’30 seconds’ to comply, Indiana cops say

Coach suspended over Snapchat messages sent to 8th grade girl, Oklahoma officials say

KK
3d ago

If ANY of these places had knowledge of his activities and just released him without reporting him to authorities, they need to be charged also.

Annette James
3d ago

You mean to tell me they hired this person and allowed him to work with and around children without giving him a background check? or you wanting information about this person. Don't you think it is a little bit too late? The damage has already been done to the poor and innocent children

gravelord nito
3d ago

If there is a male wanting to work in the daycare business chances are he's a pervert... seriously... why would a man won't to work with little children?

