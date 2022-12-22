ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Daniel Wiffen on First Irishman to Own European Record, Skipping SC Worlds, Swim Vlog

Wiffen talks us through racing at the Scottish/Irish Championships, winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games, and training at the University of Loughborough Current photo via Swim Ireland. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey,...
swimswam.com

Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record

SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
swimswam.com

2022 Swammy Awards: U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year – Katie Ledecky

Ledecky's year included sweeping the women's 400, 800 and 1500 free at the World Championships and shattering world records in short course meters. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 U.S. FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KATIE LEDECKY. It was...
INDIANA STATE
swimswam.com

Chad le Clos 2.0 Moving Forward: “The Dream is to be Olympic Champion Again”

Le Clos is not only predicting podium finishes in the world champs to come but PBs at the Paris Olympic Games as well. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with new SCM world champ in the 100 and 200 fly, Chad le Clos. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist talks us through his last 2.5 years, from Energy Standard dissolving because of COVID through being a nomad and training wherever he could to finally landing in Germany with Dirk Lange. Le Clos emphasizes how much of a difference it has made in having a steady training base. He also alludes to difficulties outside of the pool setting him back in early 2021 and affecting his performances through the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The Associated Press

No. 1 South Carolina women reach milestone in AP Top 25

South Carolina maintained its hold on top of The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll Monday, reaching a milestone in the process. The Gamecocks have held the No. 1 spot for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest run all-time. UConn has three of the top four streaks, including the record 51-week run from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010. Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of 36 weeks. The Huskies also had 34-and 30-week runs at No. 1. South Carolina started last season at No. 1 and hasn’t relinquished the ranking since, including a week a year ago when they lost a game, but remained the top team. The Gamecocks have now passed Texas’ 26-week run to move into fifth all-time. They’ve gone 17-0 against Top 25 teams over the past two years, including a 3-0 mark this season.
IOWA STATE
swimswam.com

Selmeci, Gyurta, Becsey, and Halmay Named to Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame

Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay were recently named the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame. Archive photo via G. Scala/Deepbluemedia. Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay became the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame after...
swimswam.com

Kyle Chalmers Let Adam Peaty, Matthew Temple Tattoo Him After Short Course Worlds

Kyle Chalmers celebrated his success at last week’s Short Course World Championships with two new tattoos courtesy of Aussie teammate Matthew Temple and British breaststroke ace Adam Peaty. Temple inked his 4×100 medley relay split — a 48.34 butterfly leg, the fastest of the meet — onto Chalmers’ skin,...
swimswam.com

WATCH: Daniel Wiffen Breaks Down His 800 Free SCM European Record

SCM (25m) Many of swimming’s biggest stars closed out their 2022 competing at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Irish Olympian Daniel Wiffen, however, was among those who opted for meets closer to home. At the Swim Ireland Winter Championships, he ripped 7:25.96 in the 800 freestyle, becoming the first Irish swimmer to hold a European record.
swimswam.com

Former Penn Swimmer Endows Swimming & Diving Head Coaching Position

Lou and Rene Kozloff have committed a donation of just over $1 million to establish an endowment for Penn's head swimming coach position. The University of Pennsylvania has received a major gift to endow the head coaching position and support the university’s varsity swimming and diving program into the future.
PENN, PA
swimswam.com

What Kind of Swimmer Are You?

Are you the sleep swimmer, the talented swimmer...the hungry swimmer? Find out! Stock photo via World Aquatics. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. THE SINGER. The last song you listened to on Spotify before you got to...
IOWA STATE
swimswam.com

After 2.5 Years Away From Swimming, Lucy Mehraban Wins State & Commits to Louisville

Lucy Mehraban left swimming for two-and-a-half years. Just three months back into the pool, she won a state title and committed to a top 10 NCAA team. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy