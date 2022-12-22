Read full article on original website
SwimSwam Pulse: Heilman’s 100 Fly Edges McIntosh’s 500 Free For Top Winter Junior Swim
15-year-old Heilman's time of 44.67 in the 100 fly not only broke the NAG record for 15-16 boys, but also went under the 17-18 mark. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
Daniel Wiffen on First Irishman to Own European Record, Skipping SC Worlds, Swim Vlog
Wiffen talks us through racing at the Scottish/Irish Championships, winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games, and training at the University of Loughborough Current photo via Swim Ireland. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey,...
Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
2022 Swammy Awards: U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year – Katie Ledecky
Ledecky's year included sweeping the women's 400, 800 and 1500 free at the World Championships and shattering world records in short course meters. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 U.S. FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KATIE LEDECKY. It was...
Carson Foster’s Instagram Followers Want Him To Pick 200 Fly Over 200 Back At NCAAs
1,902 people have voted on Foster's instagram poll, with 997 people saying he should swim the 200 fly and 905 people saying he should swim the 200 back. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Friday, University of Texas swimmer Carson Foster posted a poll on his Instagram story about...
Chad le Clos 2.0 Moving Forward: “The Dream is to be Olympic Champion Again”
Le Clos is not only predicting podium finishes in the world champs to come but PBs at the Paris Olympic Games as well. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with new SCM world champ in the 100 and 200 fly, Chad le Clos. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist talks us through his last 2.5 years, from Energy Standard dissolving because of COVID through being a nomad and training wherever he could to finally landing in Germany with Dirk Lange. Le Clos emphasizes how much of a difference it has made in having a steady training base. He also alludes to difficulties outside of the pool setting him back in early 2021 and affecting his performances through the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Selmeci, Gyurta, Becsey, and Halmay Named to Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame
Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay were recently named the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame. Archive photo via G. Scala/Deepbluemedia. Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay became the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame after...
Kyle Chalmers Let Adam Peaty, Matthew Temple Tattoo Him After Short Course Worlds
Kyle Chalmers celebrated his success at last week’s Short Course World Championships with two new tattoos courtesy of Aussie teammate Matthew Temple and British breaststroke ace Adam Peaty. Temple inked his 4×100 medley relay split — a 48.34 butterfly leg, the fastest of the meet — onto Chalmers’ skin,...
WATCH: Daniel Wiffen Breaks Down His 800 Free SCM European Record
SCM (25m) Many of swimming’s biggest stars closed out their 2022 competing at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Irish Olympian Daniel Wiffen, however, was among those who opted for meets closer to home. At the Swim Ireland Winter Championships, he ripped 7:25.96 in the 800 freestyle, becoming the first Irish swimmer to hold a European record.
Javier Acevedo on Development of Canadian Men, Being a Team Swiss Army Knife
Acevedo is high on Canada's chances to not only build a stronger relay culture but vie for medals on the international stage. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with recent SC Worlds medalist Javier Acevedo to discuss his last few years in the pool. After finishing...
Former Penn Swimmer Endows Swimming & Diving Head Coaching Position
Lou and Rene Kozloff have committed a donation of just over $1 million to establish an endowment for Penn's head swimming coach position. The University of Pennsylvania has received a major gift to endow the head coaching position and support the university’s varsity swimming and diving program into the future.
What Kind of Swimmer Are You?
Are you the sleep swimmer, the talented swimmer...the hungry swimmer? Find out! Stock photo via World Aquatics. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. THE SINGER. The last song you listened to on Spotify before you got to...
After 2.5 Years Away From Swimming, Lucy Mehraban Wins State & Commits to Louisville
Lucy Mehraban left swimming for two-and-a-half years. Just three months back into the pool, she won a state title and committed to a top 10 NCAA team. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
North Carolina High School State Finalist Landon Lloyd Commits to Auburn University
Lloyd finished 3rd in the 100 free and 8th in the 200 free at North Carolina State. He is set to arrive in Alabama ahead of the 2024-2025 season. Current photo via Landon Lloyd. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all...
Swimmers Leave BISC After Investigation Reinstates Kyle Harris as Head Coach
The Bainbridge Island Swim Club is dealing with the aftermath of an investigation into Kyle Harris that determined no allegations warranted termination. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The Bainbridge Island Swim Club (BISC) is dealing with the aftermath of an investigation into Kyle Harris that determined no allegations of...
Doak Finch Named Interim Head Coach At Duke For Remainder of 2022-23 Season
Finch will serve in the role on an interim basis following the death of longtime head coach Dan Colella, who died earlier this month at the age of 60. Current photo via Duke Athletics. Doak Finch will take over as head coach of the Duke swimming & diving team for...
