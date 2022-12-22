On Monday, the White House denounced the transportation of migrants from Texas to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. on a subfreezing Christmas Eve. In a statement, White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott, accusing him of “abandoning children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities.” While Abbott has yet to claim responsibility for the most recent drop-off, the Republican governor has previously sent busloads of migrants to several sanctuary cities—including 50 to Harris’ home in September. Many have interpreted Abbott’s actions as a political stunt, as the conservative has been outspoken against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott has yet to respond to the White House's claims. Read it at Reuters

