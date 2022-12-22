ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay at home if you're unwell, say experts, as flu and Covid cases rise in England

 4 days ago
Preparation of a flu vaccine. With flu and Covid on the rise in England alongside scarlet fever and strep A infections, experts stressed the importance of immunisation.

Flu and Covid are on the rise in England, with experts stressing the importance of vaccination and warning that people who feel unwell should stay at home rather than mingling with others during the festive season.

The figures come as cases of scarlet fever and strep A infections continue to rise.

There were 27,486 notifications of scarlet fever between 12 September and 18 December compared with 3,287 at the same point in the year in 2017 to 2018 – the last comparable season. However, in 2017-18 the rise occurred later, with a total of 30,768 notifications across the year.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) added that while invasive strep A infections remain rare there have now been a total of 94 deaths in England, including 21 children.

Dr Colin Brown, the deputy director at UKHSA, sought to reassure parents. “I understand how this large rise in scarlet fever and ‘strep throat’ may be concerning to parents, however the condition can be easily treated with antibiotics and it is very rare that a child will go on to become more seriously ill,” he said, adding that parents should visit NHS.UK, contact 111 online or their GP surgery if their child has symptoms so they can be assessed for treatment.

Dr Mary Ramsay, the director of public health programmes at UKHSA, noted a link between indoor mixing and the rise in cases and hospital admissions for flu and Covid.

“Both Covid and flu can cause severe illness or even death for those most vulnerable in our communities, and so it is also important to avoid contact with other people if you are unwell in order to help stop infections spreading over the Christmas and new year period,” she said.

According UKHSA, overall hospital admission rates for Covid hit 9.56 per 100,000 in the week beginning 12 December, up from 6.61 per 100,000 the week before, with the figure reaching 15.21 per 100,000, in the south-west of England.

Meanwhile both hospital and intensive care admission rates for flu have increased with the weekly hospital admission rate rising to 8.27 per 100,000 in the week beginning 12 December, compared with 6.80 per 100,000 the week before.

The highest hospitalisation rates are in north-east England, and in those aged 85 and over.

Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said flu admissions among children under five had also remained high and stressed most children aged two and three could get a nasal spray flu vaccine through their GP surgery.

“NHS services are already under pressure so it’s more important than ever to get protected with the flu vaccine and help keep yourself out of hospital,” she said, adding that wearing a face covering, hand washing and good ventilation could all help to stop infections spreading.

