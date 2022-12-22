ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Surtr's Scorched Set

"Heavily fortified armor that is said to be worthy of the Surtr himself." Surtr's Scorched set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, and VITALITY. Equipping Surtr's Scorched Cuirass grants the Preemptive Strike perk. Kratos' attacks that hit enemies during their attacks do bonus damage. Surtr's Scorched Arm grants the Aggressor's Resolve I. Kratos takes 20% reduced damage and has increased Stagger Resistance during his basic attacks and skills. Add Surtr's Scorched Girdle, and the damage reduction increases by 40%.
IGN

Esports Awards 2022: MortaL Wins 2nd Spot for Esports Personality Award, Free Fire Wins 3rd Spot for Mobile and Esports Game

Esports Awards are easily the most prestigious awards in the esports industry. Any players, team or content creator across the globe dreams to take this award home. The official winners for the Esports Awards 2022 have been announced, and the results are now on Twitter. Amongst the winners, MortaL, S8UL Esports and Free Fire have been found as the victors from India.
IGN

Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 Event

Ring in the brand new year in Pokemon Go! Join in on the New Year's celebration event and kick off your 2023 in Pokemon style. With two new costumed Pokemon debuts, including Pickachu wearing a party top hat, plus New Year's costumed Pokemon appearing in the wild and in Raids, you won't want to miss out.
IGN

Weapon Expert Reacts To Elden Ring Swords and Heavy Weapons | Part 1

Watch a weapon expert react to Elden Ring, and its many weapons! We got Matt Easton, an all-around weapon, HEMA and battle expert, to look at IGN's Game of the Year for 2022, Elden Ring and it's iconic weaponry. From the Bloodhound Fang, to the Twinned Knight Swords and the...
IGN

Chapter 6 Chests and Items (Junon)

Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 6: Protect Your Honor.
IGN

Looking Back At The Troubled Xbox One Reveal | IGN Rewind

In early 2013 Microsoft revealed its successor to the immensely popular Xbox 360, the Xbox One, and what happened soon after damaged the brand significantly. On the first episode of IGN Rewind, we're looking back on gaming history at the troubled launch and reveal of the Xbox One.
IGN

Dr. Giblets Bounty

In this bounty, you'll be tasked with killing the brightest mind in the G3 Cartel, Dr. Giblets. A hermit known for developing the warp base technology used by the G3, Dr. Jon Giblets lives so far off the grid that even Gene has no leads on his location. Because of this, you'll need to do some detective work before heading out on this hit.
IGN

Destiny 2: Awesome Warlock Helmet - Xur Location & Inventory (Dec. 23-27)

Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Graviton Forfeit, An Insurmountable Skullfort, and Apotheosis Veil.
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
IGN

IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)

In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
IGN

La Isla Dorada and Post-Game

After collecting all the Dragon Stones and making it through B4 of The Snarl, you’re all set to unlock the Treasure of Treasures. Unfortunately, Captain Silverbones steals the booty from under your nose and forces you to follow him to La Isla Dorada. This guide is here to help you fend off Silverbones for the final battle of Dragon Quest Treasures.
IGN

Genshin's Genius Invokation TCG: The Best Cards

Like every game with customizeable strategies, Genshin Impact's trading card game, Genius Invokation TCG, has some cards that perform better than others. This guide will serve as an overview of the best cards available as of patch 3.3. Let's go through each type of card by section, and in each...
IGN

IGN Plus: Grab Game Keys for Klang, Klang 2, Onsen Master, and More

IGN Rewards and IGN Plus are great subscription services, and we've been highlighting some of the cool discounts and perks of being a member for weeks now. This time, let me dive into perhaps the coolest part of being an IGN Plus member; the games (although no ads is MY favorite thing).
IGN

New Game Plus

This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
IGN

How to Connect a Switch to a TV

This page shows you how to connect a Nintendo Switch console to a television. Keep in mind, only the regular Nintendo Switch model and Nintendo Switch OLED come with a dock (shown below) and are meant to connect to a TV. The Nintendo Switch Lite model is not intended to be connected to a monitor or TV.

