Epic Games Store Free Game for Dec 26 Is Death Stranding; Directors Cut Accidentally Given for a Short Time
For those living under a rock, Epic Games Store is offering 15 free titles, one every day till December 30. Gamers have received several games already to expand their collection of titles, such as Bloons TD 6, Sable, Horizon Chase Turbo and more. The free game for December 26 has been announced and it is none other than Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.
Surtr's Scorched Set
"Heavily fortified armor that is said to be worthy of the Surtr himself." Surtr's Scorched set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, and VITALITY. Equipping Surtr's Scorched Cuirass grants the Preemptive Strike perk. Kratos' attacks that hit enemies during their attacks do bonus damage. Surtr's Scorched Arm grants the Aggressor's Resolve I. Kratos takes 20% reduced damage and has increased Stagger Resistance during his basic attacks and skills. Add Surtr's Scorched Girdle, and the damage reduction increases by 40%.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
Esports Awards 2022: MortaL Wins 2nd Spot for Esports Personality Award, Free Fire Wins 3rd Spot for Mobile and Esports Game
Esports Awards are easily the most prestigious awards in the esports industry. Any players, team or content creator across the globe dreams to take this award home. The official winners for the Esports Awards 2022 have been announced, and the results are now on Twitter. Amongst the winners, MortaL, S8UL Esports and Free Fire have been found as the victors from India.
Pokemon Go New Year’s 2023 Event
Ring in the brand new year in Pokemon Go! Join in on the New Year's celebration event and kick off your 2023 in Pokemon style. With two new costumed Pokemon debuts, including Pickachu wearing a party top hat, plus New Year's costumed Pokemon appearing in the wild and in Raids, you won't want to miss out.
Weapon Expert Reacts To Elden Ring Swords and Heavy Weapons | Part 1
Watch a weapon expert react to Elden Ring, and its many weapons! We got Matt Easton, an all-around weapon, HEMA and battle expert, to look at IGN's Game of the Year for 2022, Elden Ring and it's iconic weaponry. From the Bloodhound Fang, to the Twinned Knight Swords and the...
Chapter 6 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 6: Protect Your Honor.
Looking Back At The Troubled Xbox One Reveal | IGN Rewind
In early 2013 Microsoft revealed its successor to the immensely popular Xbox 360, the Xbox One, and what happened soon after damaged the brand significantly. On the first episode of IGN Rewind, we're looking back on gaming history at the troubled launch and reveal of the Xbox One.
Dr. Giblets Bounty
In this bounty, you'll be tasked with killing the brightest mind in the G3 Cartel, Dr. Giblets. A hermit known for developing the warp base technology used by the G3, Dr. Jon Giblets lives so far off the grid that even Gene has no leads on his location. Because of this, you'll need to do some detective work before heading out on this hit.
Destiny 2: Awesome Warlock Helmet - Xur Location & Inventory (Dec. 23-27)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Graviton Forfeit, An Insurmountable Skullfort, and Apotheosis Veil.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
The Last of Us: Episode 3 to Have Major Twist, Showrunner Says Title Has Greatest Story in Gaming
The Last of Us is one of the most highly anticipated series that is set to come out in January. The HBO adaptation has the same setting as that of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game it's based on, but will also take its own route. Troy Baker, who voiced and...
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
La Isla Dorada and Post-Game
After collecting all the Dragon Stones and making it through B4 of The Snarl, you’re all set to unlock the Treasure of Treasures. Unfortunately, Captain Silverbones steals the booty from under your nose and forces you to follow him to La Isla Dorada. This guide is here to help you fend off Silverbones for the final battle of Dragon Quest Treasures.
CH-W vs WB-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23, Match 4
Central Hinds will take on Wellington Blaze in the 4th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23 on Tuesday. Central Hinds are playing their first game of the tournament whereas Wellington Blaze are full of confidence having won the match by 19 runs against Otago. Match Details:. Central...
Valorant Champions Tour 2023 to Be Held in Japan; Reyna Dubbed as Most Played Agent and More
It is official. Valorant has announced the venue for Masters 2023, and it will be taking place in Japan. The decision has been made to bring the sport to new audiences around the world. It has been observed that through 2022, the Japanese Valorant community has grown substantially, with increasing fans for all types of events.
Genshin's Genius Invokation TCG: The Best Cards
Like every game with customizeable strategies, Genshin Impact's trading card game, Genius Invokation TCG, has some cards that perform better than others. This guide will serve as an overview of the best cards available as of patch 3.3. Let's go through each type of card by section, and in each...
IGN Plus: Grab Game Keys for Klang, Klang 2, Onsen Master, and More
IGN Rewards and IGN Plus are great subscription services, and we've been highlighting some of the cool discounts and perks of being a member for weeks now. This time, let me dive into perhaps the coolest part of being an IGN Plus member; the games (although no ads is MY favorite thing).
New Game Plus
This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
How to Connect a Switch to a TV
This page shows you how to connect a Nintendo Switch console to a television. Keep in mind, only the regular Nintendo Switch model and Nintendo Switch OLED come with a dock (shown below) and are meant to connect to a TV. The Nintendo Switch Lite model is not intended to be connected to a monitor or TV.
