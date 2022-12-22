Current & Former Broncos React to Ronnie Hillman's Tragic Passing

The Denver Broncos were rocked by the sudden death of former running back Ronnie Hillman on Thursday.

Ronnie Hillman, a contributor to the Denver Broncos ' Super Bowl 50 World Championship team and a key component during the Peyton Manning era in the Mile High City, has passed away at just 31 years old.

Hillman's family broke the news from his Instagram account.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest. More information will be forthcoming. With love, The Family."

In an Instagram announcement on Wednesday, it was revealed that Hillman had been battling a very rare form of kidney cancer, Renal Medullary Carcinoma, since August. Although rare, it's highly aggressive and primarily affects young African Americans with the sickle cell trait.

Former Broncos teammate Orlando Franklin tweeted on Tuesday that Hillman had been moved to Hospice care and was "not doing well," asking for prayers. The Broncos released a team statement on Thursday,

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman. A key contributor to the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 Championship season. Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. He will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time."

Tributes have been flooding in from Broncos, both past, and present.

Hillman had a significant role in the Broncos winning Super Bowl 50 and was a key part of one of the best chapters in team history. He was beloved by his teammates and lauded for his character and demeanor on and off the field.

After playing in the Snoop Youth Football League, Hillman was the first alumnus to play in the NFL and win a Super Bowl. Snoop Dogg shared his condolences on the Hillman family's announcement on Instagram.

After two electric seasons for the San Diego Aztecs , where Hillman had 3,243 yards on 573 attempts and scored 36 touchdowns, averaging 124.7 yards per game, the Broncos traded up in the 2012 NFL draft and selected him with the 67th overall pick. He was a key part in upset wins over Washington, with four touchdowns, and had over 200 rushing yards against Wyoming in 2011, including a 99-yard score.

At the time of his selection, Hillman entered the league as its youngest player at just 20 years old. He had the speed to score from anywhere on the field. However, it was in the 2015 season, with Gary Kubiak as head coach, in a new rushing scheme, where Hillman would have his greatest statistical impact, leading the team in rushing and notching seven total touchdowns and 945 scrimmage yards, despite being in a timeshare with C.J. Anderson.

In Week 7, Hillman had 60 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the rout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football . In Week 12, he put up the first Broncos points in the hard-fought win over New England, which earned the team the tie-breaker over that formidable Patriots squad, cutting the deficit to seven points and keeping the Broncos in the game. The game would eventually be iced by Anderson's long overtime touchdown run in the snow.

In Week 17, against the then- San Diego Chargers , and needing a win to ensure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the Broncos had fallen into a significant hole early, with five total turnovers. Brock Osweiler started the game, but Manning relieved him in the second half, stabilizing the situation superbly, but this was arguably Hillman's greatest moment in the Orange and Blue. Hillman finished the game with 117 rushing yards on 15 attempts and scored the go-ahead touchdown that put the Broncos up for good.

Without those moments, the Broncos would have likely lost the division to the Kansas City Chiefs , and the playoffs would certainly have run through New England instead of Denver. After Super Bowl 50's triumph, Hillman had stints with Minnesota, San Diego, and Dallas before retiring in 2017.

Over the course of 56 games in five NFL seasons, Hillman compiled 1,976 rushing yards on 494 attempts and 12 touchdowns, to go along with 524 receiving yards on 74 receptions and an additional score. As Kubiak's leading rusher in 2015, the Broncos don't win the No. 1 seed in the AFC and march to the Super Bowl with home-field advantage.

Mile High Huddle and Broncos Country's thoughts and prayers are with Ronnie Hillman's family and friends at this time. Rest in peace.



