Monroe Local News

Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor

MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Family Laws in Atlanta

If you are preparing to file for a divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, you will need to contact an experienced family laws attorney for advice and guidance. When you do so, you will be able to get the best possible results from your case. Legal separation. Legal separation under family laws...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

East Point continues push to replace Atlanta Medical Center South ER

South metro officials are ramping up efforts to replace Atlanta Medical Center South, which was the only full-service Fulton County emergency department south of I-20. Wellstar Health System closed the East Point hospital last spring. Since then, city officials have been looking at how to bring in a new hospital...
EAST POINT, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb CEO recognized as administrator of the year for pandemic leadership

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was recently recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators (ASPA), which has the mission of advancing excellence in public service through programs and networking, according to the organization’s website, has recognized Thurmond as the public administrator of the year for 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Warming center serves 20 Christmas Eve

Clayton County residents have stocked and continue to volunteer at the county warming center at Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale, ensuring that 20 men, women, and children were able to spend Christmas Eve out of the elements. Clayton County Police are offering free rides to the warming center for anyone...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas

DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support

It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Emerging 100 of Atlanta Welcomes 27 New Members

The Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta), the young professional auxiliary of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., is proud to announce the induction of 27 new members into the organization. The Emerging 100 of Atlanta, founded in 2010, is comprised of high-achieving Black men who represent an array...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Warming shelter opens for women and children in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta opened a third warming center n Christmas Eve to provide shelter for women and children during the current period of frigid weather. Thomasville Recreation Center, located at 1835 Henry Thomas Dr. SE, is open from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, until 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for those in need.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New police coverage coming to Buckhead

ATLANTA - A new initiative will add additional officers patrolling the Buckhead community. The Buckhead Safety Alliance has been given police cars and plans to hire off-duty officers. Debra Wathen, who leads the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, says the coverage will focus on the "edges" of the prosperous section of...
