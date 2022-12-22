Read full article on original website
Cobb man wanted for making false insurance claim that Lyft driver drove over his foot, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man is currently wanted for committing a fraudulent ride-share insurance claim, according to state officials. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Tuesday that Daronte Powell, 26, of Marietta, has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
DeKalb County approves resolution seeking to decriminalize abortion
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County approved a resolution allowing access for women to have reproductive health care, including abortion, at its final board of commissioners’ meeting of 2022. The resolution was introduced by Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry over the summer in response to the overturning...
Monroe Local News
Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor
MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
nomadlawyer.org
Family Laws in Atlanta
If you are preparing to file for a divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, you will need to contact an experienced family laws attorney for advice and guidance. When you do so, you will be able to get the best possible results from your case. Legal separation. Legal separation under family laws...
wabe.org
East Point continues push to replace Atlanta Medical Center South ER
South metro officials are ramping up efforts to replace Atlanta Medical Center South, which was the only full-service Fulton County emergency department south of I-20. Wellstar Health System closed the East Point hospital last spring. Since then, city officials have been looking at how to bring in a new hospital...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
Church in metro Atlanta manages to hold service after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The dangerous cold has impacted churches and Christmas Mass across metro Atlanta. At Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, church officials nearly canceled Christmas Eve service after a pipe burst. But they managed to contain the burst pipe and still hold Mass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb CEO recognized as administrator of the year for pandemic leadership
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was recently recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators (ASPA), which has the mission of advancing excellence in public service through programs and networking, according to the organization’s website, has recognized Thurmond as the public administrator of the year for 2022.
claytoncrescent.org
Warming center serves 20 Christmas Eve
Clayton County residents have stocked and continue to volunteer at the county warming center at Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale, ensuring that 20 men, women, and children were able to spend Christmas Eve out of the elements. Clayton County Police are offering free rides to the warming center for anyone...
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be...
Need some extra support? There is someone in Atlanta you can call.
ATLANTA — When life gets hard, you find yourself in a personal crisis, who do you call?. The best-kept secret in Atlanta is United Way 211, which directs callers to get the help they need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. United Way 211 leaders...
fox5atlanta.com
Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas
DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
Woman dead, man shot in the head in apparent murder-suicide attempt at hotel, Brookhaven police say
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed and a man is in critical condition after an apparent murder-suicide attempt on Saturday morning, according to Brookhaven Police. At around 9 a.m., Brookhaven Police arrived at the Microtel Hotel on Corporate Blvd, finding a man with a gunshot wound to the head along with a woman who was found dead.
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
Update: 79-year-old with dementia found after not coming home from doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department has found a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. Authorities said 79-year-old Edward Felder, was last seen near Senoia at 10:51 a.m., Suwanee at 12:36 p.m., Chamblee at 1:27 p.m., Hiram at 4:39 p.m., and a Citgo gas station in Acworth at 5:40 p.m.
Emerging 100 of Atlanta Welcomes 27 New Members
The Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta), the young professional auxiliary of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., is proud to announce the induction of 27 new members into the organization. The Emerging 100 of Atlanta, founded in 2010, is comprised of high-achieving Black men who represent an array...
Warming shelter opens for women and children in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta opened a third warming center n Christmas Eve to provide shelter for women and children during the current period of frigid weather. Thomasville Recreation Center, located at 1835 Henry Thomas Dr. SE, is open from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, until 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for those in need.
Career burglar arrested in connection to 8 metro Atlanta burglaries
ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a 59-year-old man who was connected to eight different burglaries across the metro area on Dec. 5, 2022. Video showed an Atlanta police officer arresting Leslie Cook, who was recognized as the likely culprit in eight metro Atlanta burglaries over the last few months.
fox5atlanta.com
New police coverage coming to Buckhead
ATLANTA - A new initiative will add additional officers patrolling the Buckhead community. The Buckhead Safety Alliance has been given police cars and plans to hire off-duty officers. Debra Wathen, who leads the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, says the coverage will focus on the "edges" of the prosperous section of...
