abc12.com
Roadways continue to be hazardous into the holiday
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Roads continue to be hazardous into the holiday weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation has drivers working around the clock, but preparation began days ago. "We make sure that all of our equipment is in good working order and salt is delivered well in advance of...
22 WSBT
All Indiana counties no longer under travel warning, road conditions starting to improve
Travel advisories across the region are starting to gradually ease as crews work on clearing roads from snow and ice caused by the blizzard over the holiday weekend. As of Monday morning, St. Joseph, LaPorte, Porter, Marshall, Kosciusko and Starke Counties are all under a watch. Officials say this means...
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes
Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
WNEM
Slick roads for drivers trying to make it home for Christmas
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers in vehicles big and small set out on slippery roads as MDOT crews and local road commissions work to clear streets after a winter storm. “The winds, the gusts, the road conditions were very treacherous and very dangerous,” said semi-truck driver James Jackson of Maryland.
22 WSBT
I&M reporting no blizzard related power outages in Michiana
Blizzard conditions knocked out power for several over the weekend. As of Monday morning, no outages are being reported through Indiana Michigan Power. A few hundred customers were without power in South Bend Sunday night, but that has since been restored. As a reminder, it is always best to be...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
The Oakland Press
State Police: Stay home, if you can
Michigan State Police used social media to announce they’d responded to 45 traffic crashes between midnight and early Friday afternoon. Most of the crashes involved single vehicles. Police strongly advised people to avoid traveling during the remainder of this severe weather, because it is dangerously cold. People who need...
WNDU
Blizzard conditions felt across Berrien County
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Blizzard conditions were felt across Berrien County on Friday, as the county was hit with heavy snow, strong winds, and cold temperatures. As 16 News Now Investigative Reporter Carli Luca shows us in the video above, the conditions created very low visibility, which is the exact reason why officials are urging you to stay off the roads. The wind can take the snow up into the air and cause a whiteout in a matter of seconds.
Parts of I-94 reopen in Indiana after tanker overturns amid slick conditions
Parts of Interstate 94 in Indiana reopened Saturday after being closed for at least 10 hours due to a crash on Friday.
abc57.com
Where to check road conditions in Indiana, Michigan
Residents in Indiana and Michigan should avoid calling 911 and dispatch centers for road condition updates during severe weather unless there is an emergency. Instead, residents can get updates on road conditions online from each state's department of transportation.
wkzo.com
Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
abc57.com
Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning
Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
newsnationnow.com
‘Stay home’: Storm creating dangerous driving conditions
(NewsNation) — Michigan State Patrol’s 6th District Lt. Michelle Robinson warns of severe temperatures, saying snow isn’t the issue. “It’s very difficult for road crews to be able to put salt down because the temperatures are so low that the salt isn’t working,” Robinson said.
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard conditions continue into early Saturday morning
Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
wfft.com
ISP discourages travel on I-94 Friday afternoon and evening
NORTHWEST INDIANA (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) is discouraging travel on I-94 eastbound towards Michigan and into Michigan. Troopers are on the scene of a tanker rollover at the 24.2-mile marker (Burns Harbor exit). This is a hazardous material situation requiring an offload of its contents, sodium hydroxide before...
Detroit News
These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm
A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
wkzo.com
Blowing and drifting snow and dangerous wind chills as Blizzard Warning continues until Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – High winds and brutally cold temperatures have now moved into West Michigan, as a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for many counties, including Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Barry, Ottawa, Cass, and St. Joseph until 7:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Calhoun County is under a Winter...
WLUC
Michigan State Police: No major crashes in Upper Michigan Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is reminding those traveling Christmas weekend to use extra caution. The MSP said that road conditions for Saturday could remain icy, so slow down. To make sure that drivers abide by laws troopers will be giving tickets to anyone they feel is driving too fast for the conditions. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said luckily none of the crash troopers have seen so far in the U.P. have been serious.
WNDU
Officials give update on winter storm in South Bend
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
WOOD
Tracking power outages during winter storm
Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
