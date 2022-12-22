Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Finding our new Home at Cast Iron Luxury Living
West Bend, WI – Nancy and Jerry Mehring have found their new home at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend, WI. The Mehrings are part of the fabric of the community in West Bend, WI and when it came time to find their new home, they chose Cast Iron Luxury Living for several reasons including its central location and walkability.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories
West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
FLASHBACK VIDEO: Closing the register at Sonny’s Party & Variety in Slinger
Slinger, WI – It was January 2017 when Harold ‘Sonny’ Meissner Jr. announced he was officially closing up shop at Sonny’s Party & Variety in Slinger. Meissner said he wanted to thank his customers who stuck with him since he opened in 1974. Listen in as the register rings up an old-school sale in the background.
CBS 58
Kindness begets kindness: Sheboygan 'Pay it Forward' group extends help to local children for third year
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Yukare Nakayama meets a Sheboygan couple with a kind heart and an ability to organize. Kathleen and Scott Labonte's young group Sheboygan Pay It Forward is now in its third year delivering gifts and kindness to area children in need.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebrate Christmas Eve at Enchantment in the Park in West Bend, WI
December 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Bundle up, turn on the seat warmers and celebrate Christmas Eve with a drive through Enchantment in the Park at Regner Park in West Bend, WI. Open tonight and to keep volunteers safe, food and money donations will be collected...
CBS 58
Woman dead near Layton and Greenfield, police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near Layton and Greenfield. Police say the victim is a 27-year-old woman. This is an ongoing investigation and police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). If you have any information, please contact Milwaukee police at (414)935-7360. To...
Waitress receives $1,000 Christmas Day tip at Gus’s Diner
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A waitress at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie woke up at the crack of dawn to serve tables on Christmas Day. She had no clue she was about to receive the ultimate Christmas gift. Callie Blue’s second guest of the day Sunday morning was Michael Johnson, who, unbeknownst to her, is the President and CEO of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
CBS 58
'We'd sing every Christmas carol, every verse, every night': Wisconsin's David HB Drake embraces role as folk-singing Santa for Christmas season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mike Strehlow enters the home studio of David HB Drake, a Wisconsin musician and educator inspired by his journeys across the Midwest. But it's Christmastime when Drake's unique look and musical style earn him comparisons with another kind-hearted soul hailing from the North Pole.
shepherdexpress.com
She Once Worked at Burger King
On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Students at Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI participate in Christmas service project | By Michelle Spaeth
West Bend, WI – With Christmas quickly approaching, the primary grades at Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI participated in a service project to prepare for Christmas and Jesus’ birthday. The students collected items to make birthday bags containing cake mix, frosting, plates, napkins, and candles. Washington...
seehafernews.com
Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park
The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
I-94 westbound in Stadium Interchange reopens after shots fired
I-94 westbound is currently closed between Mitchell and Hawley in the Stadium Interchange due to a shots fired incident.
Man found dead near 48th and Cleveland, one person arrested
One person was found dead near 48th and Cleveland Friday night, according to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department.
shepherdexpress.com
What’s New in Milwaukee Dining? December Restaurant News
Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne (330 E. Menomonee St.) opened Dec. 17 in the Third Ward. Five craft beers are currently available: IPA, citrus pale ale, amber, smoothie sour and marshmallow stout. They have a kitchen and will serve food. The business strives for near-zero waste and plans to donate a portion of annual sales to sea turtle conservation.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
BREAKING NEWS: We Energies to ask customers to turn down their thermostats immediately
RACINE, WI — We Energies is asking its customers to immediately lower their thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees. The utility hopes to stave off a significant natural gas outage at a time when the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook. An interstate supplier “experienced a...
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review
The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
36-year-old Milwaukee man found dead Wednesday morning, police say
A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
