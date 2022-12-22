ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Finding our new Home at Cast Iron Luxury Living

West Bend, WI – Nancy and Jerry Mehring have found their new home at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend, WI. The Mehrings are part of the fabric of the community in West Bend, WI and when it came time to find their new home, they chose Cast Iron Luxury Living for several reasons including its central location and walkability.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories

West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

FLASHBACK VIDEO: Closing the register at Sonny’s Party & Variety in Slinger

Slinger, WI – It was January 2017 when Harold ‘Sonny’ Meissner Jr. announced he was officially closing up shop at Sonny’s Party & Variety in Slinger. Meissner said he wanted to thank his customers who stuck with him since he opened in 1974. Listen in as the register rings up an old-school sale in the background.
SLINGER, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebrate Christmas Eve at Enchantment in the Park in West Bend, WI

December 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Bundle up, turn on the seat warmers and celebrate Christmas Eve with a drive through Enchantment in the Park at Regner Park in West Bend, WI. Open tonight and to keep volunteers safe, food and money donations will be collected...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Woman dead near Layton and Greenfield, police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near Layton and Greenfield. Police say the victim is a 27-year-old woman. This is an ongoing investigation and police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). If you have any information, please contact Milwaukee police at (414)935-7360. To...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

She Once Worked at Burger King

On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park

The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
MANITOWOC, WI
shepherdexpress.com

What’s New in Milwaukee Dining? December Restaurant News

Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne (330 E. Menomonee St.) opened Dec. 17 in the Third Ward. Five craft beers are currently available: IPA, citrus pale ale, amber, smoothie sour and marshmallow stout. They have a kitchen and will serve food. The business strives for near-zero waste and plans to donate a portion of annual sales to sea turtle conservation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review

The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy