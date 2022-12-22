ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 08/04/2022

CENTERVILLE – A bicyclist was found on the side of a road in Centerville sometime after 6 PM Thursday. It was unclear if the victim had been struck by a vehicle or not. EMTs determined the victim had a serious head injury and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield […]…
WASHINGTON STATE
Golf.com

The 20 best golf courses in Massachusetts (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Massachusetts. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Massachusetts. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report- December 22, 2022

(Above) Stavros Viglas of Martha’s Vineyard shared this photo of a pretty looking winter holdover striped bass he caught in a Vineyard salt pond this past week. We are already in the home stretch of December, which is hard to believe. This year felt like it flew by, and even though the 2022 fishing season isn’t over just yet, an incoming cold snap could put the nail in the coffin for everyone except ice fishermen. Sub-freezing temperatures and strong winds are in the forecast for the next 6 to 7 days, which will halt any open water freshwater efforts sending some anglers hunting for opportunities on the few headboats still running out of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Although with the high winds forecasted, finding a boat that’s willing to go out is also unlikely over the next week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Fueling Spirit of Self Reliance on Cuttyhunk

GOSNOLD — The off season on Cuttyhunk isn’t supposed to be easy. A small semicolon of sand, golf carts and cottages situated at the furthest reaches of the tiniest town in the Commonwealth, the seasonal island is only publicly accessible by ferry on Mondays and Fridays in December. There are no police, no hospitals, no grocery stores, no restaurants and definitely no secrets. There is a schoolhouse, but there are currently no students. There is a church, but there is no pastor.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: Rare, significant snow band hits Martha’s Vineyard

For residents of the Cape and Islands and South Shore — and virtually no one else in Massachusetts — a white Christmas is a possibility, according to forecasters. Although most of the state has been witnessing a cold and dry holiday weekend, an “extremely rare and significant” snow band has been impacting Martha’s Vineyard early Saturday, and scattered ocean-effect snow showers are expected to sweep through the Cape and Islands until Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston

Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train

Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
BOURNE, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Surprise Winter Wonderland Blankets the Vineyard

Vineyarders woke up to a surprise winter wonderland Saturday morning, as more than six inches of snow blanketed the Island just in time for Christmas. The National Weather Service station in Norton reported approximately 6.5 inches of snowfall in Edgartown as of 10:00 a.m., according to meteorologist Bill Leatham — the most the Vineyard has received on Christmas Eve going back to 1946.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA

