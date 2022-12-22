(Above) Stavros Viglas of Martha’s Vineyard shared this photo of a pretty looking winter holdover striped bass he caught in a Vineyard salt pond this past week. We are already in the home stretch of December, which is hard to believe. This year felt like it flew by, and even though the 2022 fishing season isn’t over just yet, an incoming cold snap could put the nail in the coffin for everyone except ice fishermen. Sub-freezing temperatures and strong winds are in the forecast for the next 6 to 7 days, which will halt any open water freshwater efforts sending some anglers hunting for opportunities on the few headboats still running out of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Although with the high winds forecasted, finding a boat that’s willing to go out is also unlikely over the next week.

