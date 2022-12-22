Read full article on original website
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
Cape Cod News 08/04/2022
CENTERVILLE – A bicyclist was found on the side of a road in Centerville sometime after 6 PM Thursday. It was unclear if the victim had been struck by a vehicle or not. EMTs determined the victim had a serious head injury and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield […]…
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in Massachusetts (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Massachusetts. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Massachusetts. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
White Christmas on Cape Cod as ‘extremely rare’ snow band sweeps through
While most of Massachusetts woke Sunday morning to a cold but snowless Christmas Day, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and parts of Cape Cod enjoyed the effects of an “extremely rare” band of snow that deposited more than 6 inches of accumulation in some areas of the islands. The...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- December 22, 2022
(Above) Stavros Viglas of Martha’s Vineyard shared this photo of a pretty looking winter holdover striped bass he caught in a Vineyard salt pond this past week. We are already in the home stretch of December, which is hard to believe. This year felt like it flew by, and even though the 2022 fishing season isn’t over just yet, an incoming cold snap could put the nail in the coffin for everyone except ice fishermen. Sub-freezing temperatures and strong winds are in the forecast for the next 6 to 7 days, which will halt any open water freshwater efforts sending some anglers hunting for opportunities on the few headboats still running out of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Although with the high winds forecasted, finding a boat that’s willing to go out is also unlikely over the next week.
vineyardgazette.com
Fueling Spirit of Self Reliance on Cuttyhunk
GOSNOLD — The off season on Cuttyhunk isn’t supposed to be easy. A small semicolon of sand, golf carts and cottages situated at the furthest reaches of the tiniest town in the Commonwealth, the seasonal island is only publicly accessible by ferry on Mondays and Fridays in December. There are no police, no hospitals, no grocery stores, no restaurants and definitely no secrets. There is a schoolhouse, but there are currently no students. There is a church, but there is no pastor.
Massachusetts weather: Rare, significant snow band hits Martha’s Vineyard
For residents of the Cape and Islands and South Shore — and virtually no one else in Massachusetts — a white Christmas is a possibility, according to forecasters. Although most of the state has been witnessing a cold and dry holiday weekend, an “extremely rare and significant” snow band has been impacting Martha’s Vineyard early Saturday, and scattered ocean-effect snow showers are expected to sweep through the Cape and Islands until Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train
Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
WCVB
Massachusetts' millionaires' tax takes effect with start of new year after voter approval
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents who earn more than $1 million each year will begin paying a new tax starting in 2023, after voters approved a constitutional amendment. The measure passed in November with approval from 52% of voters. Question 1 - sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the...
fallriverreporter.com
Thoughtful gesture by Massachusetts husband towards his wife turns into $1 million scratch ticket win
A nice gesture made by a Massachusetts husband towards his wife resulted in a big money win on a state lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Christian Kalil has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winning 7” instant ticket game.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman has big plans after hitting $10,000,000 on state scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman already has some big plans after hitting it big on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Helen Cicoria is the first $10 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game. Cicoria, who is...
vineyardgazette.com
Surprise Winter Wonderland Blankets the Vineyard
Vineyarders woke up to a surprise winter wonderland Saturday morning, as more than six inches of snow blanketed the Island just in time for Christmas. The National Weather Service station in Norton reported approximately 6.5 inches of snowfall in Edgartown as of 10:00 a.m., according to meteorologist Bill Leatham — the most the Vineyard has received on Christmas Eve going back to 1946.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
WCVB
Flooding outside art gallery in Woods Hole
FALMOUTH, Mass. — "It's the highest I've ever seen," he said. "And I've been working in Woods Hole almost 28 years."
Unbelievable Dinosaur Fossils Found Right in Massachusetts
I lived in Massachusetts from age 0-18, and no one told me that there were dinosaur fossils. You HAVE to be kidding. If you do live in Massachusetts, or anywhere within a three hour drive of Holyoke, you may have to take a drive to see these fossils for yourself.
