Somers Point, NJ

Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Remember ‘Tunnels Of Fun’ In Egg Harbor Township? Best Birthday Parties Ever

You know when you're at your parents' house and they whip out all the old pictures and photo albums, how time just seems to fly by?. Next thing you know, you've been rummaging through the holy grail of childhood throwback pics that have you filled to the brim with nostalgia. Ahhh, the good ole' days. Even though you may be shooting your mom and dad the side-eye over some of their questionable hair and outfit choices they donned you in as a kid, you still can't help but smile at the memories.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Locals Sound Off On Somers Point, NJ’s Top 3 Pizza Places

If there's one good thing the Garden State has going for it, it HAS to be the food. You can ask anybody that grew up in New Jersey, but has since moved away, and they'll tell you: you can't get a meal anywhere else in the country like you can here in Jersey. Whether that's because of the quality of bread/rolls, the sauces used in common dishes, or the cooking talent in general, whatever the reason, New Jersey's food is far superior when compared to most places.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?

It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
hotelbusiness.com

Hometowne Studios by Red Roof opens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Red Roof has opened the 75-room HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Egg Harbor – Atlantic City Airport in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The hotel features kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, free in-room WiFi, HD flat-screen TVs with free expanded cable, extended-stay rates, a seasonal pool, free coffee in the lobby, coin laundry and weekly housekeeping. Kitchen kits are also available for purchase for a low fee.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World

If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Why Aren’t There Any Adult Recreational Sports Leagues In Galloway, NJ?

One thing I noticed when moving to Atlantic County is that there aren't a lot of things to do for adults who were once really involved in sports. I know that sounds like a weird thing to notice, but formerly living in Gloucester County, there's a recreational league for almost every sport you could want to play within about a half hour drive. After relocating down here, it seems like you have to drive to Camden County if you want to be a part of any adult recreational sports leagues.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ

On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
