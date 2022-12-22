Read full article on original website
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
Who Makes The Best Cheesesteak Sub In The Atlantic City, NJ Area 2022?
With all of the great college and professional football, along with watching wonderful holiday movies … during this precious Christmas and New Year’s 2022 season, we take this opportunity to revisit our listener and readers choice selections. Perhaps this gets you in the mood to have one of...
Remember ‘Tunnels Of Fun’ In Egg Harbor Township? Best Birthday Parties Ever
You know when you're at your parents' house and they whip out all the old pictures and photo albums, how time just seems to fly by?. Next thing you know, you've been rummaging through the holy grail of childhood throwback pics that have you filled to the brim with nostalgia. Ahhh, the good ole' days. Even though you may be shooting your mom and dad the side-eye over some of their questionable hair and outfit choices they donned you in as a kid, you still can't help but smile at the memories.
'I love all y'all:' Camden, New Jersey officers surprise senior residents with gifts
The visit nearly brought 81-year-old Emma Filmore to tears. "They're wonderful people, that's all I can say," she said. "I love all y'all."
Locals Sound Off On Somers Point, NJ’s Top 3 Pizza Places
If there's one good thing the Garden State has going for it, it HAS to be the food. You can ask anybody that grew up in New Jersey, but has since moved away, and they'll tell you: you can't get a meal anywhere else in the country like you can here in Jersey. Whether that's because of the quality of bread/rolls, the sauces used in common dishes, or the cooking talent in general, whatever the reason, New Jersey's food is far superior when compared to most places.
Montreal-style bagel shop now open in Cherry Hill, NJ
We’re nothing if not passionate about our food in the Garden State, especially when it comes to bagels. So the opening of a new bagel shop is of course something to look forward to. Well, Cherry Hill better get excited!. Spread Bagelry, originally from Philadelphia, just opened a New...
No one goes hungry here on Christmas: Hundreds enjoy turkey, sweet potatoes, pie at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission
“Hey Cecil, how you doing?” volunteer George Kurtz asked a familiar face at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. “I’m fine,” replied the gravelly-voiced middle-aged man. “I love you all.”. He was one of an estimated 300 people to partake of a Christmas Day meal at the...
Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?
It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
Ho Ho Ho: The Best 20 Chicken Wings In Atlantic County, NJ
Here’s another perfect warm comfort food that you can enjoy with family and friends this Christmas and New Year’s holiday season. There are many great establishments in Atlantic County, New Jersey that offer their own unique take on chicken wings. Our team of great family and friends assembled...
Hometowne Studios by Red Roof opens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Red Roof has opened the 75-room HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Egg Harbor – Atlantic City Airport in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The hotel features kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, free in-room WiFi, HD flat-screen TVs with free expanded cable, extended-stay rates, a seasonal pool, free coffee in the lobby, coin laundry and weekly housekeeping. Kitchen kits are also available for purchase for a low fee.
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
The Best Non-Casino Restaurants In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier this year, we did a comprehensive review of both the best casino and non-casino restaurants in the Atlantic City area. It’s a next to a mission impossible effort because the Atlantic City area is blessed with so many fine restauranteurs. Nonetheless, just in time for your Christmas and...
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
Who’s Got The Winning $10,000 Lottery Ticket Bought in Vineland, NJ?
Somebody has fallen into some cash, thanks to the New Jersey Lottery. Lottery officials say a winning $10,000 ticket was purchased in Vineland, in Cumberland County. The Mega Millions ticket was for the Tuesday, December 20th drawing and was purchased at Charlie's Liquor on Gheysons Avenue in Vineland. The $10,000...
Why Aren’t There Any Adult Recreational Sports Leagues In Galloway, NJ?
One thing I noticed when moving to Atlantic County is that there aren't a lot of things to do for adults who were once really involved in sports. I know that sounds like a weird thing to notice, but formerly living in Gloucester County, there's a recreational league for almost every sport you could want to play within about a half hour drive. After relocating down here, it seems like you have to drive to Camden County if you want to be a part of any adult recreational sports leagues.
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Philadelphia home earns national acclaim for holiday light display with more than 50k lights
Tim Macrina has been lighting up his home for the holidays with his light display which he dubs 'Christmas on Lincoln'.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia
Philadelphia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Philadelphia.
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ
On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
