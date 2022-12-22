Read full article on original website
Erie's Black Santa spreads cheer and inclusivity
Santa Clause is traditionally portrayed as a white man. But now, there's a push for inclusivity in the Santa industry. Our Isley Gooden met with Erie's Black Santa and Mrs. Claus. They're making Christmas dreams come true for kids and adults all over the city. "No matter the gender, the...
Erie Sees Fresh Snow on Christmas
Many people woke up to a white Christmas this morning all throughout the Erie area on Sunday morning. The forceful winds kept pushing a lot of the fresh, fallen snow onto the roadways making travel difficult for some. Snow plows worked to clear the streets to make is easier for...
Sea Urchin Does its Best Santa Claus Imitation
NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) — You can find Christmas joy just about everywhere. For example, there’s a local veterinarian’s office where an underwater creature is making people smile with its impersonation of Santa Claus. A sea urchin in the aquarium at Hometown Veterinary Hospital in...
Lake Effect Squalls affecting the Lake Shore Through Christmas Morning
Lake effect snow and squalls will continue to affect the lakeshore areas, mainly north of I-90, through midday today. Additional amounts of 4-8″, with locally higher amounts from Erie east to North East expected. Additional amounts drop to 1-3″ this morning toward Edinboro, and less than an inch by Meadville. Gusty winds will cause plenty of blowing and drifting snow, making travel difficult. Snow bands will move over the lake this afternoon. More details and updates can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather and the YE2go app.
Mill Village opens warming center amidst blizzard conditions
MILL VILLAGE (PA)- With blizzard conditions wreaking havoc on the area, Mill Village Fire Department has decided to open up a warming center for residents affected by the storm. The Mill Village Fire Department Social Hall will act as a warming center for residents from 7 p.m. to 11p.m. according to Erie County Information Officer […]
Lake City fire fighters battle house fire
In freezing cold conditions like Central Texans are experiencing this week, there’s a risk of water pipes in homes freezing. And if that happens, there’s a risk of them bursting. Read more here https://www.kxan.com/news/local/austin/frozen-or-broken-pipes-heres-what-to-do/ Fire fighters called to fire in Harborcreek. Fire fighters called to fire in Harborcreek.
Keeping Your Camper Safe in the Winter
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — For many outdoor lovers, they might be getting their campers or RVs ready the cold season. It’s best to completely drain your camper of all water, and fill the drains with anitfreeze to prevent damage to your pipes. But to prevent even...
Festivus Celebration on Friday Night
Christmas is on Sunday, but holiday celebrations began in Erie on Friday with a Festivus party. Basement Transmission played host the event, drawing a sizeable crowd despite the weather. The holiday originated in an episode of Seinfeld, but it soon spawned real-world observances, like the party on Friday. Organizers and...
Churches to hold special Christmas services
Several area churches have planned special services to celebrate the Christmas holiday. Here is a look:. Christmas Eve will be celebrated at 11 p.m. today at the church, located at 486 Colbert Ave., Oil City. The Christmas Day service will start at 11:15 a.m. New Year’s Day service will start at 11:15 a.m.
Local east side church opens their doors to people affected by dangerous temperatures
A number of homeless shelters and overflow shelters are busy helping people stay warm during this harsh winter weather. The Church of Nativity Community Center on German street was very busy Friday night as Our Neighbor’s Place has set up an overflow shelter to provide a safe warm place to sleep. “Tonight, it was especially […]
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
Streets Crews working around the clock to keep up with holiday winter storm
Temperatures are in the single digits leading to icy roads throughout Erie County. Streets crews are working around the clock to manage the storm. Freezing temperatures and wind are having a dramatic impact on road conditions across the county. The City of Erie Streets Department crews are out, plowing snow, removing fallen trees and treating […]
Erie Streets Department Continues to Clear City Streets
The Erie Streets Department has been working all day long to clear the streets throughout the city. A total of 13 trucks have been working since 5:30 am, salting and plowing the city's main streets. According to Erie Streets Bureau Chief Jeff Gibbens, the bitter cold conditions create extra challenges.
Presque Isle State Park temporarily closed for blizzard
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park has announced the park will close to the public at about noon on Dec. 23 due to hazardous winter conditions. The Tom Ridge Environmental Center and the Elk Creek Access at Erie Bluffs State Park also will be closed until further notice. The heavy winds are the primary concern, […]
Firefighters take on blaze in Lawrence Park
Lawrence Park (PA)- At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, firefighters were called out to the 400 block of Harvey avenue in Lawrence Park for a structure fire. Reports from the scene say the house was “fully involved” in flames as crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters from Lawrence Park, Harborcreek, the City of Erie […]
Winter returns with a vengeance leaving some residents without heat
Old man winter has caused headaches for homeowners, leaving many without heat. Freezing temperatures, snow and high winds have been causing problems outside, and right in our homes. Many people’s homes are without heat and local heating companies are working double time. “We are getting a lot of calls for furnaces that are malfunctioning now […]
Winter blast hitting most of WNY, including Chautauqua County
Cold air is now pouring in behind a weather front that crossed Chautauqua County around 7 am Friday morning. The National Weather Service indicated on social media that immediately after the front passed the Dunkirk Airport, temperatures there dropped six degrees in eight minutes, and wind gusts were close to 50 mph. Since then, wind gusts have reached over 60 mph. As a result, the strong, gusty winds have caused multiple power outages. As of 10:00 am, National Grid reported over 3,300 customers without power in Chautauqua County. Most should have their power restored by 11:45 am, although that's an estimation. The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1:00 am Monday.
Lake City firefighters battle early-morning fire
Lake City, Pa- At approximately 5:00 on the morning of Christmas Eve, Lake City Fire Company was dispatched to a structure fire that had been reported at Lake City Mobile Home Park. Upon arrival, crews noted that the mobile home was already fully involved in flames and the occupants were outside of the burning structure. […]
Erie shoppers finish up grocery shopping as winter storm approaches
It could be the upcoming forecast, the holiday weekend approaching, or a combination of the two. Whatever the case may be, local grocers are busy several days before Christmas. Days before Christmas the president of Urbaniak’s, a butcher on East 24th street says they have received about 100 phone calls from customers who want to […]
Erie's Greyhound Bus Station Reopens to Passengers
Passengers catching a Greyhound bus in Erie, will no longer have to wait outside. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) to temporarily reopen the Greyhound bus terminal. "With the winter weather fastly approaching this weekend, we had to do something sooner than later," said...
