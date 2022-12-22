Read full article on original website
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
Man sentenced for "sliding hands" down 11-year-old's pants in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been sentenced and is ordered to be on the Megan's Law list for the rest of his life, after inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Valdez Cutler-Fisher of Carlisle was arrested for an...
Police body cam video shows Lancaster County woman's rescue from sinking car
A Lancaster County woman was rescued Thursday night after she accidentally drove her car into a pond in Manheim Township. The frightening incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road, where township emergency services responded for a report of a car in the water. Amid Thursday's heavy rain, the 59-year-old driver had misjudged a turn and careened into the pond, where her car began to sink as she remained inside. There were no other people in the car.
Girl, 2 Others Die When Minivan Is Struck in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in Del.
Three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash and Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road in Lewes just before 8...
63-year-old prisoner death being investigated at Dauphin County Prison
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An investigation has been conducted, following the death of an inmate who died at the Dauphin County Prison early Saturday morning. According to Brett Hambright, the Press Secretary for Dauphin County, 63-year-old inmate Richard Carter had died at the facility at around 12:54 a.m. following a medical emergency.
18-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County
An 18-year-old man from Lititz has died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred on Saturday. The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene of the crash at 2:45 p.m. of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on Cains Road in Salisbury Township. No other information was provided about the crash.
Husband charged with homicide in Pennsylvania cold-case of estranged wife who disappeared 38 years ago
A Lancaster County man whose estranged wife disappeared in 1984 has been charged with homicide in a cold-case investigation that has stretched nearly four decades without answers. Jere Bagenstose, 68, of Pequea Township, which is about five miles south of the city of Lancaster, was charged Thursday with killing Maryann...
York shooting at West Princess Street
There was a shooting at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue in York city after 11 p.m. Sunday night. It is unknown how many victims there are in this shooting. We are unsure of their conditions currently. No arrests have been made. Stay tuned for more info.
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
Officers go above and beyond
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Friday, two Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers were called to the Sheetz in Penn Township for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they met a man who was trying to panhandle at the location. Police say the individual said he was homeless...
Man allegedly angry over ex's Xbox friends charged with assault
Coal Township, Pa. — A woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly got upset over her Xbox Live friends, leading to an assault. Coal Township Police learned that Bradley Michael Kriner, 25, pulled the accusers hair, grabbed her by the neck, and bent her thumb back after getting angry on Dec. 4. He also allegedly turned the internet off, took a cord from the Xbox, and called the woman names, police said. The accuser,...
20 years later: Christmas Eve killer still on death row
Twenty years after a triple murder in Middletown, the man convicted of the crime remains on death row. Where does Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro stand on the issue of capital punishment?
Victim Shot By Ex-BF At Berks Doctors Office Released From ICU Before Christmas
The woman shot by her ex-boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself at her workplace in Berks County is on the road to recovery, but it could be a long one. Staci Vereen, 23, who has a 3-year-old daughter, was released from the ICU and transferred to the trauma orthopedic unit on Dec. 23, according to a GoFundMe page launched to help her.
Man who allegedly shot two in York City, sought by police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Police have been able to quickly identify the vehicle and person they believe was involved in a recent shooting that injured two. Officials say that Isaac Ramos-Perez has a warrant out for his arrest regarding the shooting. He was last seen driving...
Homeless panhandler shown amazing act of kindness by NLCR Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A reported trespassing at Sheetz turned into a holiday surprise as two Lancaster County officers showed a homeless man a kindness that will not be soon forgotten. According to officials, two policemen of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) had been dispatched...
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
