Lancaster County, PA

PennLive.com

Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple

Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Man sentenced for "sliding hands" down 11-year-old's pants in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been sentenced and is ordered to be on the Megan's Law list for the rest of his life, after inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Valdez Cutler-Fisher of Carlisle was arrested for an...
CARLISLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Police body cam video shows Lancaster County woman's rescue from sinking car

A Lancaster County woman was rescued Thursday night after she accidentally drove her car into a pond in Manheim Township. The frightening incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road, where township emergency services responded for a report of a car in the water. Amid Thursday's heavy rain, the 59-year-old driver had misjudged a turn and careened into the pond, where her car began to sink as she remained inside. There were no other people in the car.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Girl, 2 Others Die When Minivan Is Struck in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in Del.

Three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash and Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road in Lewes just before 8...
LEWES, DE
WGAL

local21news.com

63-year-old prisoner death being investigated at Dauphin County Prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An investigation has been conducted, following the death of an inmate who died at the Dauphin County Prison early Saturday morning. According to Brett Hambright, the Press Secretary for Dauphin County, 63-year-old inmate Richard Carter had died at the facility at around 12:54 a.m. following a medical emergency.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County

An 18-year-old man from Lititz has died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred on Saturday. The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene of the crash at 2:45 p.m. of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on Cains Road in Salisbury Township. No other information was provided about the crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shooting injures one in West York Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
WGAL

York shooting at West Princess Street

There was a shooting at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue in York city after 11 p.m. Sunday night. It is unknown how many victims there are in this shooting. We are unsure of their conditions currently. No arrests have been made. Stay tuned for more info.
WGAL

PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Officers go above and beyond

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Friday, two Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers were called to the Sheetz in Penn Township for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they met a man who was trying to panhandle at the location. Police say the individual said he was homeless...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly angry over ex's Xbox friends charged with assault

Coal Township, Pa. — A woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly got upset over her Xbox Live friends, leading to an assault. Coal Township Police learned that Bradley Michael Kriner, 25, pulled the accusers hair, grabbed her by the neck, and bent her thumb back after getting angry on Dec. 4. He also allegedly turned the internet off, took a cord from the Xbox, and called the woman names, police said. The accuser,...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Man who allegedly shot two in York City, sought by police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Police have been able to quickly identify the vehicle and person they believe was involved in a recent shooting that injured two. Officials say that Isaac Ramos-Perez has a warrant out for his arrest regarding the shooting. He was last seen driving...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Homeless panhandler shown amazing act of kindness by NLCR Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A reported trespassing at Sheetz turned into a holiday surprise as two Lancaster County officers showed a homeless man a kindness that will not be soon forgotten. According to officials, two policemen of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) had been dispatched...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two people killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

