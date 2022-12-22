ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WMBB

Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Due to the current leaks and excessive widespread demand for potable water, Bay County Utilities requests that all wholesale and retail customers throughout the county immediately reduce water usage as much as possible over the next 12 hours to allow the water system to catch up with demand.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County organizations prepare to open warming shelters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures expected over the weekend, local agencies are working together to make sure every homeless person is provided for. “So many of us are just so blessed to have a warm place to sleep and a warm place to eat and to be able to celebrate the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven Body Found

Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive. NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton County firefighters battle flames at a house

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county fire crews battled flames at a house tonight. A family returned to their home in Mossy Head to smoke and flames coming from their roof. Officials said around 5 p.m. they rushed to the scene to keep the fire from spreading outside the living room area. Investigators said […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Chilly Monday makes way for warming trend this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday Morning!. We’re off to a frigid start this morning throughout the Panhandle. Morning lows fell to the middle and lower 20s just before sunrise, with calm winds and clear skies continuing overnight. Temperatures will warm gradually throughout the day as high-pressure fosters cloud-free skies with plenty of sunshine. Inland highs will reach the upper 40s, with most coastal areas in the low 50s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 8:50 p.m. 12/24/222: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Danny Drive on Christmas Eve. NewsChannel 7 is told the fire is still under investigation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bay County Sheriff’s Office...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Decked-out bus is a popular tradition in Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people know of Christmas as a season of giving. One man takes that to the next level by giving back to his community in Blountstown every year. Danny Ryals is a full-blown celebrity in Blountstown - but he’s still as humble as ever. Every Christmas,...
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Local experts predict big issue to come from cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not often Panhandle residents see below-freezing temperatures, so it’s important they make sure their homes are prepared to deal with it. Over at Whitehead Plumbing in Panama City, officials said to pay extra attention to the running water in your home. Still water freezes more easily, so it’s best […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
denisesanger.com

Travel for Women 50+ Everything You Need to Know

Panama City Beach is simply incredible! As soon as I think of it, I can’t help but feel a wave of relaxation and contentment wash over me. My Panama City Beach Vacations every year are always my favorite way to relax. With its soft white sand beaches and turquoise...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

