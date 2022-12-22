Read full article on original website
Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Due to the current leaks and excessive widespread demand for potable water, Bay County Utilities requests that all wholesale and retail customers throughout the county immediately reduce water usage as much as possible over the next 12 hours to allow the water system to catch up with demand.
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
UPDATE: Death investigation being conducted after structure fire
Updated 11:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County fire crews responded to a fire structure Saturday afternoon. A structure caught on fire around 4 p.m. on Danny Drive and Thomas Drive. Investigators said the home was being rented by 6 out of state people. They added that the fire started while food […]
Bay County organizations prepare to open warming shelters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures expected over the weekend, local agencies are working together to make sure every homeless person is provided for. “So many of us are just so blessed to have a warm place to sleep and a warm place to eat and to be able to celebrate the […]
Lynn Haven Body Found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive. NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.
Walton County firefighters battle flames at a house
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county fire crews battled flames at a house tonight. A family returned to their home in Mossy Head to smoke and flames coming from their roof. Officials said around 5 p.m. they rushed to the scene to keep the fire from spreading outside the living room area. Investigators said […]
Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
Chilly Monday makes way for warming trend this week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday Morning!. We’re off to a frigid start this morning throughout the Panhandle. Morning lows fell to the middle and lower 20s just before sunrise, with calm winds and clear skies continuing overnight. Temperatures will warm gradually throughout the day as high-pressure fosters cloud-free skies with plenty of sunshine. Inland highs will reach the upper 40s, with most coastal areas in the low 50s.
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
Military and First Responders working through the holiday
Knights of Columbus is on a mission this Christmas season. Several members of the Catholic brotherhood gathered at Bay County Council on Aging in Panama City Saturday to prepare meals for the elderly.
One person confirmed dead after residential fire on Danny Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 8:50 p.m. 12/24/222: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on Danny Drive on Christmas Eve. NewsChannel 7 is told the fire is still under investigation. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bay County Sheriff’s Office...
Decked-out bus is a popular tradition in Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people know of Christmas as a season of giving. One man takes that to the next level by giving back to his community in Blountstown every year. Danny Ryals is a full-blown celebrity in Blountstown - but he’s still as humble as ever. Every Christmas,...
Willingham Seafood Company in Valparaiso mourns the loss of business from fire
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A business in Valparaiso is at a total loss Saturday morning after a fire broke out at the company's building. The fire happened at the Willingham Seafood Company located on 195 N John Sims Pkwy. According to the company, multiple fire departments and police officers in...
BCSO investigating death after a fire broke out on Danny Drive
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death connected to a house fire that happened on Saturday at a home on Thomas Drive and Danny Drive in Panama City Beach. BCSO reports one person died in the fire. Investigators said that the home...
Local experts predict big issue to come from cold weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not often Panhandle residents see below-freezing temperatures, so it’s important they make sure their homes are prepared to deal with it. Over at Whitehead Plumbing in Panama City, officials said to pay extra attention to the running water in your home. Still water freezes more easily, so it’s best […]
DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
Travel for Women 50+ Everything You Need to Know
Panama City Beach is simply incredible! As soon as I think of it, I can’t help but feel a wave of relaxation and contentment wash over me. My Panama City Beach Vacations every year are always my favorite way to relax. With its soft white sand beaches and turquoise...
