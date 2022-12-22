ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONTCO.Today

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Tequila in a Wine Cellar? No. Montco Tycoon Has a Room Just for His South-of-the-Border Spirits

David Adelman's Penn Valley drinking room, specifically designed to hold and display his tequila collection.Photo byKyle Kielinski at The Wall Street Journal. A Wall Street Journal story by Candace Taylor reported on a residential real estate trend among those with the resources to afford them: in-home spaces to hold bottles of wine and spirits. Among those with a dedicated “drinking room” is Penn Valley billionaire David Adelman.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy