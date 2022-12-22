Read full article on original website
Longwood Gardens Ranks as Number-One Botanical Holiday Attraction in the U.S.
Longwood Gardens is grabbing national attention. For the fifth year in a row, the Kennett Square attraction has earned the No. 1 spot for USA Today’s Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. The annual “A Longwood Christmas” event is what illuminated the outdoor garden’s magic. The event, a beloved tradition...
Skippack Baker Honed Her Spicy Background on Food Network’s Holiday Gingerbread Showdown
It’s that time of year. Sweets, comfort food, and plenty of baking. Germantown Academy alumna and cookie art guru Stephanie White Kappel knows plenty about the latter. Her baking skills with this Christmas cookie staple were honed on a 2018 episode of Food Network’s ultra-competitive Holiday Gingerbread Showdown.
King of Prussia Mall’s Christmas House Comprises Festive, Cheery Holiday Lights, All Indoors
King of Prussia Mall’s new seasonal attraction, the Christmas House, is an indoor array of holiday lights, conveniently (and warmly) set up indoors. Great for a date night, family night out, or even a solo visit, the attraction has ample hours before (and after) Dec. 25. Bob Kelly of FOX 29 Philadelphia recently soaked in its electric vibe.
New Barnes Foundation Documentary a Cautionary Tale for Philanthropists Intent on Leaving Legacies
A new documentary about the Barnes Foundation, originally located in Lower Merion, is a cautionary tale for philanthropists who want to leave a legacy after they die. David Fletcher explained in his story for Philanthropy Daily.
Tequila in a Wine Cellar? No. Montco Tycoon Has a Room Just for His South-of-the-Border Spirits
David Adelman's Penn Valley drinking room, specifically designed to hold and display his tequila collection.Photo byKyle Kielinski at The Wall Street Journal. A Wall Street Journal story by Candace Taylor reported on a residential real estate trend among those with the resources to afford them: in-home spaces to hold bottles of wine and spirits. Among those with a dedicated “drinking room” is Penn Valley billionaire David Adelman.
