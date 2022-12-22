ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson River floods Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson overflows as Friday’s storm hits (video)

Daily Voice

Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe

A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Treacherous Flooding Conditions Expected in Ulster County, NY

Dangerous conditions are expected all day and residents should be mindful while driving. The weather this season has been completely all over the place, one day it's 70 degrees and the next we're getting a storm and it's freezing. However, the weather today could cause some serious flooding conditions and one city in the Hudson Valley has already put up a warning about it.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston’s Midtown parking project complete

KINGSTON – The Midtown Parking Lots Green Infrastructure Project is substantially complete. Tree plantings and final landscaping will be completed in the spring. The project included reconstructing three public parking lots using green stormwater infrastructure – the Cornell Street parking lot, the Prince Street lot (by Monkey Joe) and the lot at 658 Broadway (by the former Sea Deli).
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Columbia County 911 emergency calls

Intersection of Route 9 and Wadsworth Rd, New Lebanon. Intersection of Beacon Hill Rd and Salls Rd, New Lebanon. Multiple Tree and wires down in road along Salls Rd. Fire Police requested to close the road due to flooring. Stuyvesant Falls FD responded mutual aid. FD in service 5:30 pm.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Christmas in Kingston in the 1880s

“I went out after a Christmas tree and some laurel, through seas of mud,” Jervis McEntee of Kingston wrote on Christmas Eve 1881, “to the place where I always go on the cross road between the Flat-bush and Pine bush roads. It rained a part of the time and turned into a snow storm on our return.”
KINGSTON, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Winter storm shuts down roads, bus service and the mall

Note: This story has been updated throughout the day. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The winter storm that arrived in the Kingston area Friday afternoon — and labelled a “significant weather event” by officials — continued through Saturday, resulting in road closures, the suspension of transit service and earlier-than-expected store closures.
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany airport issues warning on incoming storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those traveling this weekend, the Albany International Airport is warning of potentially severe weather that will begin on Thursday afternoon. Airport personnel are reviewing possible disruptions to the daily flight schedule, especially for flights traveling to the western part of the country, where the storm is expected to have the most adverse impact on air travel.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed on Saw Mill River Parkway

YONKERS – Westchester County Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred early this morning (Friday) on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers. Police said at 2:45 a.m., a Honda Pilot traveling in the area of Odell Avenue stuck a man who was trying to cross the southbound lanes.
YONKERS, NY
therealdeal.com

Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project

The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Molinaro formally submits letter of resignation

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has formally submitted his letter of resignation to County Clerk Brad Kendall. Molinaro, who has been county executive for 11 years, is stepping down to become the congressman representing New York’s new 19th District. His resignation is efective 11:59 a.m. on...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

