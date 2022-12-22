Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Storm preparedness paid off in Jefferson County, official says
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — When Friday started, there was a lot to handle. Flash freezing, high speed winds, and other elements which resulted in power outages. At one point Friday morning in Jefferson County, the county was at 395 outages. That number has since decreased to 20 according to AEP.
WTOV 9
Busted pipes lead to flooding at Fort Steuben Mall
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Some flooding occurred at the Fort Steuben Mall on Monday morning. According to mall COO Trey Jeter, the sprinkler pipes froze and broke, resulting in the flooding making its way into the mall hallways. He says this has also impacted their heat and they believe...
WTOV 9
Fort Steuben Mall sees significant jump in traffic during holiday season
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Christmas holiday is now past us, but will shoppers continue to spend their money in the days and weeks to come?. From the Fort Steuben Mall to the Steubenville Walmart, many shoppers were eager to see what post-holiday deals they could nab. "When I...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
Crash damages pole in Niles
An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46.
Car crashes into pole on Tibbetts Wick Road
Tibbetts Wick Road was closed briefly after after a car crashed into a pole Sunday afternoon.
Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover
Police are on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman.
Route 46 in Canfield reopens following downed poles, wires
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m.
wtuz.com
Dover Fire, Building a Loss
Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
WTAP
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana
Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana.
Local animal organizations rescue pets left out in freezing temps
For a few days now First News has been warning pet owners to make sure to bring their animals inside when temperatures are dangerously cold.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown home deemed 'total loss' after early morning house fire
A home on Youngstown's East Side has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Christmas morning. Battalion Chief James Drummond tells 21 News the fire started around 5:00 a.m. in a garage attached to a house on McQuiston Avenue and spread to the house itself. Drummond...
WTOV 9
Weather presenting plethora of issues for travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport
The week of Christmas is one of the busiest times for airports, but it also is one filled with uncertainty. Delays, cancelations, as well as the recent severe weather brings stress to travelers trying to make it home for the holidays. “This is the coldest I've seen,” Thomas Wanderer who...
WFMJ.com
Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve
At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident," but the severity of the injuries...
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Stark Humane Society responds to 14 calls for pets left out in the cold Friday
To keep animals safe during Friday's inclement weather, the Stark Humane Society responded to 14 calls to pick animals up.
WTOV 9
Animal Shelter Gives Advice on Pet Care in Winter
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — With winter clearly among us, we must be extra careful of our pets with these frigid temperatures coming up and especially with our Christmas decorations. Poinsettias and Christmas lilies have found their way into many people's homes, due to their holiday aura, but they are...
