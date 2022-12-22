ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Storm preparedness paid off in Jefferson County, official says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — When Friday started, there was a lot to handle. Flash freezing, high speed winds, and other elements which resulted in power outages. At one point Friday morning in Jefferson County, the county was at 395 outages. That number has since decreased to 20 according to AEP.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Busted pipes lead to flooding at Fort Steuben Mall

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Some flooding occurred at the Fort Steuben Mall on Monday morning. According to mall COO Trey Jeter, the sprinkler pipes froze and broke, resulting in the flooding making its way into the mall hallways. He says this has also impacted their heat and they believe...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Fire, Building a Loss

Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
DOVER, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
WTAP

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
MARIETTA, OH
WFMJ.com

Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve

At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident," but the severity of the injuries...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTOV 9

Animal Shelter Gives Advice on Pet Care in Winter

BELMONT COUNTY, OH — With winter clearly among us, we must be extra careful of our pets with these frigid temperatures coming up and especially with our Christmas decorations. Poinsettias and Christmas lilies have found their way into many people's homes, due to their holiday aura, but they are...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy