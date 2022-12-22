Read full article on original website
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Kevin Durant Reacts to Controversial Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies had a confusing call in their Christmas game
"Y'all want him to win; y'all changed all the rules so he can win” - Isiah Thomas claims the NBA changed its rules to help Michael Jordan succeed
Isiah Thomas claims the NBA changed the rules for Bulls legend Michael Jordan and claimed they did it from a marketing standpoint to make more money from Jordan
Lakers News: Where Patrick Beverley Wants To Play if He's Traded by LA
Pat Bev has not exactly been worth his contract thus far.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a unique feeling when Golden State won again
Dodgers: Could LA Explore Signing Recently Released Former All-Star?
Southern California native Mike Moustakas has been DFA'd by the Reds, leading some to wonder if a Dodgers/Moose partnership might work.
Warriors Give Update On Andrew Wiggins' Status For Christmas Day Game Against Grizzlies
All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins will not play on Christmas Day for the Golden State Warriors when they take on Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to recover from an adductor injury.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers gave an update on Anthony Davis.
Hawks headed into big week of Eastern Conference games
The Atlanta Hawks (17-16 overall) were left off the NBA’s Christmas Day matchup list which means the team had more time to rest before a big week of Eastern Conference games against the Indiana Pacers (17-16) and Brooklyn Nets (21-12, winners of 9 of last 10). Winners of three of their last four games, Atlanta […] The post Hawks headed into big week of Eastern Conference games appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Reveal Steph Curry Injury Update
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors gave an injury update on Steph Curry.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Gives Honest Take On Golden State Warriors' Struggles
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith did not hold back when talking about the Golden State Warriors’ recent play on ESPN’s First Take.
Leviticus Su'a Reveals Commitment Date, Puts UCLA Football in Top 3
The Bruins will remain in the race for one of the top linebackers left in the class of 2023, which will come to an end at the Polynesian Bowl.
"You're doing good, but no more rapping, no more videos, no more movies" — Shaquille O'Neal on the first thing Phil Jackson wanted him to do
From the get-go, Phil Jackson knew what Shaq needed to do to evolve from famous to legendary.
