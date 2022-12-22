Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Dollar General makes donation to The Gathering
Dollar General in Clanton made a toy donation to The Gathering Food Bank for the Christmas season. Dollar General was able to donate two bins full of toys, enough for 18 kids, that were donated over the past few weeks through a toy drive. Chris Easterling and Colton Taylor helped organize the toy drive, and Brain Lay, left, Douglas Bryant and Katelyn Bryant helped transport the toys to The Gathering. (JEFF HERRON | THE GATHERING)
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
WSFA
Mercy House serves hundreds of families in need this Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House’s Ministry About People is bringing Christmas cheer to families in Montgomery. Thursday, the nonprofit opened its doors to serve a warm meal and donate gifts to those in need. “People in the community have come together to make this a really, really beautiful...
elmoreautauganews.com
Frozen to a storm drain grate, Kitten in Millbrook rescued by First Responders this morning
This morning a kitten was found at the Pines Golf Course in Millbrook, frozen to and hanging from a storm drain grate. Arriving to help were James Shrader with Millbrook Fire Department, Lt. Matt Henson and Officer Matt Spradley with the Millbrook Police Department. Using warm water, the first responders...
sylacauganews.com
Local couple to compete on Discovery Channel’s Master Distillers show
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Bill and Rachel Embry have found themselves doing something that they enjoy, and it could land them with a lot of publicity and possibly a financial boost in the near future. Bill, a former Kimberly Clark employee as well as a Coosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy,...
actionnews5.com
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A young man who walks to and from work and school received the gift of a lifetime Wednesday. The co-workers and friends of Ian Vinziant gathered at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant where Vinziant works for a Secret Santa event. Vinziant is a senior at...
Good Samaritans Assist Homeless Northport Woman Ahead of Winter Weather
With the help of community members, a Good Samaritan in Northport was able to ensure a homeless woman will have warm shelter as temperatures are expected to drop dangerously this week. Mary Lewis Geddis said she met the woman, whose name is hidden for privacy, in 2009 and has encountered...
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Homewood Piggly Wiggly to relocate
The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023
There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
Clanton Advertiser
Column: 10 months in, how 2022 has been
When I accepted the job to be the next sports writer for The Clanton Advertiser in February, it was a little intimidating. I was comfortable with Alabama going to The University of Alabama, but I had never visited Chilton County before. I knew I was walking into completely unfamiliar territory in a place where no one knew me, and I was tasked with trying to develop a relationship with every athletic head in the county. It is not easy, but fast forward 10 months, it is very much worth it.
WSFA
Need for homeless shelters in Montgomery grows as temps drop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that the Salvation Army is temporarily closed, the need for homeless shelters in Montgomery is growing. It comes as dangerously cold temperatures threaten those living on the streets. “It’s brutal out there. I mean this is a catastrophic event waiting to happen,” said Patrick Aitken...
wvtm13.com
Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Stuffed Grouper is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
What started as a school project for a business idea has become a restaurant with a nearly 19-year track record of turning out tasty Creole and Cajun seafood. Jubilee Joe’s in Hoover started as a student project at UAB and was judged the most solid business model in a competition involving teams from multiple elite universities.
WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
Tuscaloosa Store Fights Shoplifters With Public Embarrassment
A popular Tuscaloosa store is getting lots of attention for the way they handle shoplifters in their store. I don't recall ever, in my 47 years, seeing a retailer do anything like this in the actual business. Other than the mini newspaper I see in Tuscaloosa/West Alabama gas stations, with...
Look inside a $3.15 million Birmingham mansion all decked out for the holidays
There’s a luxury home in the Birmingham area that would somebody make a nice gift. A 10,367-square-foot home located on the Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club is on the market with an asking price of $3.15 million. Located at 10 Augusta Way, this three-level house built in 1990...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
How to cover your outdoor faucets with things you have around the house
Alabama’s bracing for brutally cold weather and it has plenty of people scrambling to make sure their have all their bases covered – literally. It’s recommended you cover outdoor faucets to help prevent them from freezing as temperatures in Alabama are set to dip into the single digits. But if you don’t have any of the pre-made hard or soft covers, don’t worry. Tuscaloosa Emergency Management Agency has provided a quick DIY method. All you need are plastic bags, old t-shirts or rags and packing or duct tape.
