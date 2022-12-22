ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Clanton Advertiser

Dollar General makes donation to The Gathering

Dollar General in Clanton made a toy donation to The Gathering Food Bank for the Christmas season. Dollar General was able to donate two bins full of toys, enough for 18 kids, that were donated over the past few weeks through a toy drive. Chris Easterling and Colton Taylor helped organize the toy drive, and Brain Lay, left, Douglas Bryant and Katelyn Bryant helped transport the toys to The Gathering. (JEFF HERRON | THE GATHERING)
CLANTON, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Mercy House serves hundreds of families in need this Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House’s Ministry About People is bringing Christmas cheer to families in Montgomery. Thursday, the nonprofit opened its doors to serve a warm meal and donate gifts to those in need. “People in the community have come together to make this a really, really beautiful...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Homewood Piggly Wiggly to relocate

The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023

There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Column: 10 months in, how 2022 has been

When I accepted the job to be the next sports writer for The Clanton Advertiser in February, it was a little intimidating. I was comfortable with Alabama going to The University of Alabama, but I had never visited Chilton County before. I knew I was walking into completely unfamiliar territory in a place where no one knew me, and I was tasked with trying to develop a relationship with every athletic head in the county. It is not easy, but fast forward 10 months, it is very much worth it.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Need for homeless shelters in Montgomery grows as temps drop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that the Salvation Army is temporarily closed, the need for homeless shelters in Montgomery is growing. It comes as dangerously cold temperatures threaten those living on the streets. “It’s brutal out there. I mean this is a catastrophic event waiting to happen,” said Patrick Aitken...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
SELMA, AL
AL.com

How to cover your outdoor faucets with things you have around the house

Alabama’s bracing for brutally cold weather and it has plenty of people scrambling to make sure their have all their bases covered – literally. It’s recommended you cover outdoor faucets to help prevent them from freezing as temperatures in Alabama are set to dip into the single digits. But if you don’t have any of the pre-made hard or soft covers, don’t worry. Tuscaloosa Emergency Management Agency has provided a quick DIY method. All you need are plastic bags, old t-shirts or rags and packing or duct tape.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy