When I accepted the job to be the next sports writer for The Clanton Advertiser in February, it was a little intimidating. I was comfortable with Alabama going to The University of Alabama, but I had never visited Chilton County before. I knew I was walking into completely unfamiliar territory in a place where no one knew me, and I was tasked with trying to develop a relationship with every athletic head in the county. It is not easy, but fast forward 10 months, it is very much worth it.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO