FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rulesEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Franciscan Health ordered to keep Hammond emergency room open 9 more months
A Lake County Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction to stop Franciscan Health from shuttering its downtown Hammond ER by the end of the year.
nadignewspapers.com
Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection
Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Nancy’s Stockings: A family carries on the caring legacy of a former nurse
The Koster family has spent the last six years proving holiday stockings to patients at Lurie Children's Hospital in honor of Nancy Koster, who died in 2016 and was a longtime nurse in the cardiac intensive care unit.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘He does an awesome job’
Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area
While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
BizWeek: Bears face renewed opposition over site funding; Des Plaines small business gets tax break to expand
Its anti-corporate welfare ordinance roundly rejected by the Arlington Heights village board, an advocacy group has launched another bid to prevent a Chicago Bears redevelopment of Arlington Park: an unconventional campaign that's flooding local mailboxes with campaign-style mailers that have QR codes allowing residents to print out, sign, circulate and notarize petitions themselves.
BJ’s Brewhouse Continues to Grow Following Illinois Debut
The new Algonquin location is expected to open late next year
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County moves back into 'High' level of Covid-19 transmission
DUPAGE COUNTY - DuPage County has moved back into the 'High' Covid-19 transmission risk. This means there is a high potential for healthcare system strain and higher levels of severe illness in the community. County health officials say Covid hospitalizations are at the highest levels since January. "With the holidays...
Firehouse Restaurant part of South Loop's revival
The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant opened in 2000, where it became a fixture in the rapidly gentrifying South Loop. WBBM Newsradio’s Rob Hart reports.
Midnight mass returns to Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral without COVID-19 restrictions
Holy Name Cathedral has been broadcasting this midnight mass live since 1954.
wpsdlocal6.com
Driver hospitalized after car struck by Metra train
WOODSTOCK, Illinois (WBBM) -- A driver is hospitalized after a car is struck by a Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock early Saturday morning. The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the railroad crossing on Lily Pond Road around 2:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train.
Worker at north suburban pizza factory dies in accident
GURNEE, Ill. — An employee working at a north suburban factory that makes frozen pizzas was killed in an accident on Thursday. Just after 1 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Court on the report of a workplace incident. Authorities said an employee, later identified...
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
thereporteronline.net
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
‘Just a little faith’: A life-changing Christmas gift for a single father in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A single father won a life-changing Christmas gift for his family after a devastating year. Willie Partee went home Saturday with a brand new Chevy Spark. The 25-year-old was selected as the winner of the 8th Annual Homewood Chevy Cares Car Giveaway Contest. “I have a dependable car. I have a reliable […]
Winter storm aftermath derails travel plans at Chicago airports, Union Station on Christmas Eve
Delays have been felt at the airports with hundreds of flights canceled.
I-94 Sees 2 Accidents 5 Minutes Apart Early Sunday Morning — 1 in Northbrook, 1 in Chicago
Two accidents were reported on Interstate 94 about five minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. About 1:10 a.m., a state police squad car struck a driver who was out of his vehicle while trying to control traffic after an accident on I-94. State troopers responded to...
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rules
JOLIET, IL. - The staff of Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk announced on Friday that the Cajun Boil & Bar, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, has been given a seven-day suspension due to hosting live entertainment events.
