Berwyn, IL

nadignewspapers.com

Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection

Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘He does an awesome job’

Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald Business Ledger

BizWeek: Bears face renewed opposition over site funding; Des Plaines small business gets tax break to expand

Its anti-corporate welfare ordinance roundly rejected by the Arlington Heights village board, an advocacy group has launched another bid to prevent a Chicago Bears redevelopment of Arlington Park: an unconventional campaign that's flooding local mailboxes with campaign-style mailers that have QR codes allowing residents to print out, sign, circulate and notarize petitions themselves.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

DuPage County moves back into 'High' level of Covid-19 transmission

DUPAGE COUNTY - DuPage County has moved back into the 'High' Covid-19 transmission risk. This means there is a high potential for healthcare system strain and higher levels of severe illness in the community. County health officials say Covid hospitalizations are at the highest levels since January. "With the holidays...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Driver hospitalized after car struck by Metra train

WOODSTOCK, Illinois (WBBM) -- A driver is hospitalized after a car is struck by a Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock early Saturday morning. The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the railroad crossing on Lily Pond Road around 2:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train.
WOODSTOCK, IL
WGN TV

Worker at north suburban pizza factory dies in accident

GURNEE, Ill. — An employee working at a north suburban factory that makes frozen pizzas was killed in an accident on Thursday. Just after 1 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Court on the report of a workplace incident. Authorities said an employee, later identified...
GURNEE, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
CHICAGO, IL

