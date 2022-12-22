Read full article on original website
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
Battling the bitter cold in the Midlands: Safety tips, shelters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
City of Columbia holiday sanitation schedule
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has released the holiday sanitation schedule. Solid waste collections will not be working on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2. For these weeks, Monday routes will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday routes will be moved to Wednesday. City residents are...
City of West Columbia park closings due to holidays, weather
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several upcoming closings due to weather and the holidays. Officials say all City parks will be closed on Dec. 23 due to wind except for Carraway Park, which will be open unless there is ice in the park. The...
I-20 blocked earlier due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Happening right now, parts of I-20 remained backed up after flooding early this morning closed the lanes. According to SCDOT, there was flooding on I-20 East Bound near Mile Marker 68. All lanes are back open now but you are urged to use caution.
Number of power outages slowly drop statewide
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Due to the high winds, parts of the state experienced power outages. At one point Friday nearly sixty thousand outages were reported. As of 10:15 Friday night the number is down to seven thousand households without power. If you are dealing with a power outage...
Arrest made after Midlands woman fatally shot in the Upstate
An arrest has been made after a Midlands woman was shot to death at an Upstate apartment complex. The Greenwood Police Department responded to an apartment on Cambridge Avenue East around 1 AM Thursday morning.
Lanes temporarily closed on I-20 due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Flooding on I-20 caused all lanes to be blocked, according to the SC Department of Transportation. Officials say 1 mile West of exit 68, all lanes were blocked at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
One dead after single-vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision. The collision occurred around six a.m. on Heyward Brockington Road, four miles north of Columbia on Dec. 24. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says a driver of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was...
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
Columbia Fire offers winter weather safety tips : use caution when heating homes
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –With the bitter cold temperatures sweeping across the Midlands, the Columbia Richland Fire Department is asking everyone to use caution when heating your homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires and the third leading cause...
'Momma it's a fire, Get up': Martin family devastated after loss of two sons and home
NORTH, S.C. (WACH) — An Orangeburg County family is mourning the loss of not only all of their belongings, but also the lives of two loved ones. Just three days ago, the family's home burnt to the ground, killing two people. Momma it's a fire get up, momma it's...
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
Sumter Police: Abstain from drinking and driving this holiday weekend
A few tips can be followed to have a safe, enjoyable holiday season:. Have a designated driver, who won’t drink, or use a ride share service or other transportation provider. Remember the risks increase with that first sip. Stay alert. Avoid texting and other distractions while behind the wheel...
