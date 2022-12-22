Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Olive Garden along Harbison Boulevard. Authorities say the shooting took place just after 7 p.m. Friday night. Officials say the unidentified male victim was shot in the arm. Police tell ABC Columbia News when they arrived at the scene a tourniquet had been placed on the victim’s arm and he appeared to have suffered a non life threatening injury.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO